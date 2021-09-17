Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday: Odisha artist Priyanka Sahani paints an 8-foot-long portrait of the Prime Minister using cereal on his 71st birthday (see photos)





Bhubaneswar, September 17: Bhubaneswar miniature artist Priyanka Sahani painted an eight-foot-long portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi using food grain on his birthday. Speaking to ANI, Sahani said this portrait is a gift for the prime minister of the people of Odisha. “I used the traditional Pattachitra Kala motif of Odisha in this portrait. It is a gesture by the people of Odisha to honor the Prime Minister on the occasion of his 71st birthday,” she said. Read also | Karnataka: a young person tries a film-style kiss to his co-passenger on the bus, complaint from a girl. The artist, who drew the map of the country on the prime minister’s heart, said it represents that our country resides in the prime minister’s heart just as it resides in our heart.PM Narendra Modi’s Birthday: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art by wishing the Prime Minister his 71st birthday (see photo). Odisha | Artist Priyanka Sahani Creates 8ft Long Portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Using Food Grains on 71st Birthday “India is an agricultural country, so I made this portrait using food grains to pay homage to the prime minister. It also reflects the tradition of Odisha in Pattachitra,” she said. pic.twitter.com/dZhMFpIcfR ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021 Sahani used five to six types of grains, including rice and various legumes, to make the eight-foot-long and four-foot-wide portrait. “As I am a miniature artist, it was a difficult and task for me. It took me about 25 hours to do this portrait,” she said. Read also | Vivo X70 series launch in India scheduled for September 30, 2021: report. Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of various states wished the Prime Minister his 71st birthday. The BJP has made elaborate arrangements to celebrate Prime Minister Modi’s 71st birthday with the launch of the “Seva or Samarpan Abhiyan” campaign. The campaign will start on September 17 and end on October 7. (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from the syndicated news feed, the staff at LatestLY may not have edited or edited the body of the content)

