Boris Johnson gives a new talk to the half-time Cabinet team

Boris Johnson gave his new cabinet a “half-time cheering interview” at their first meeting, telling them: “This is the time when we spit out the orange peel” and work together.

The Prime Minister chaired the meeting on Friday morning after eliminating several members of his best team.

He said to them, “This is, if you will, the half-time pep talk. This is the moment when we spit out the orange peel, we adjust our gum guards and our melee caps.

“And we come into the field knowing that we will have to do it together and that we will have to do it as a team.”

Mr Johnson told his new cabinet they all got there on merit but encouraged them now is the time to redouble their efforts as he joked about the number of delivery rooms in which he had visited.

Sitting around the Cabinet table with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to his right and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to his left, Mr Johnson said: “I want to thank you all because you are all here for your merits because you’ve worked incredibly hard, but I want you to work even harder now.

Mr Johnson was flanked by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to his right and Chancellor Rishi Sunak (POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m just thinking about the delivery, I saw a few delivery rooms, probably as many delivery rooms as anyone in this… Except for Jacob (Rees-Mogg).

“I know childbirth normally involves superhuman effort on the part of at least one person in the room. But there are many other people in this room who are absolutely essential to this success.”

Dominic Raab, demoted to the post of Secretary of Justice, was seated opposite the Prime Minister around the Cabinet table, as was Mr Raab’s replacement as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Liz Truss, and the new Secretary to the Housing Michael Gove.

The bloodshed that saw three Cabinet ministers sacked from the government on Wednesday continued in the lower ranks of the administration, with long leading careers that ended suddenly.

Former Cabinet Minister John Whittingdale, who served as media minister, was the most prominent victim, while Nick Gibbs’ long tenure in the Education Department also came to an end.

The prime minister called on his new-look team to work harder (POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Jesse Norman, Caroline Dinenage, Luke Hall, Justin Tomlinson, Graham Stuart, James Duddridge and Matt Warman also lost their ministerial posts.

Penny mordaunt was replaced as Payor General by former Solicitor General Michael Ellis, but took over a role at the Department of International Trade.

Conor Burns, who resigned from government in May 2020 after an investigation found he threatened a company president over a financial dispute with his father, returns to the front seats.

Mr Burns, who was suspended from Parliament for seven days following an investigation into his conduct, has been appointed Minister of State in the Northern Ireland office.

Alex Chalk has been appointed Solicitor General while Chloe Smith has been appointed Minister of State at the Department for Work and Pensions and Robin Walker goes to the Department of Education.

Liz Truss was one of the big winners, being promoted to Foreign Minister (PA Wire)

An upheaval in Treasury ministers saw Lucy Frazer become secretary of finance and Helen Whately become secretary of the Exchequer.

In the Department of Health and Social Affairs, Gillian Keegan is Minister of State while Maggie Throup is Deputy Minister.

Victoria Atkins is leaving the Home Office to become Minister of State at the Justice Department, but will remain responsible for the Afghan resettlement program and Operation Warm Welcome.

Lee Rowley has been appointed deputy minister in the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and government whip, while Amanda Solloway is also heading to the office of whips.

Neil OBrien, who was Mr Johnson’s upgrading adviser, has been appointed deputy minister in the Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Among other appointments, Mr Johnson’s former ministerial assistant, Trudy Harrison, is now deputy minister at the Department of Transport.

Downing Street said Mr Raab would continue to play an important role in government despite his demotion as foreign minister.

He was considered one of the big losers in the reshuffle.

The announcement that he would receive the title of Deputy Prime Minister was seen only as a consolation after losing one of the great functions of the state.

Downing Street declined to rely on reports that Mr Raab resisted the change during a tense conversation with the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

However, Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson insisted it was a planned move and that MPs Esher and Walton’s new title reflected the prime ministers’ continued confidence in him.

This formalizes the position of Dominic Raabs as Deputy Prime Minister, he will replace him in the PMQ; this demonstrates his seniority in government and the confidence the prime minister has in him, the spokesperson said.

You can expect him to be involved in intergovernmental work when necessary. It is clear that he will play an important role in government.

Replacement of Mr. Raabs by Ms. Frame followed by criticism of his handling of the Afghan crisis and his delay in returning from his vacation in Crete after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Ms Trusss’ replacement as International Trade Secretary, has been criticized by Labor for earlier tweets denying climate change.

We’re not getting hotter, global warming isn’t actually happening, a 2012 post said.

Shadow International Trade Secretary Emily Thornberry said at least the last trade secretary had only hired climate change deniers, apparently referring to former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who is a trade adviser.

In a letter to Ms Trevelyan, she added: Whatever your past statements on this issue, you have the opportunity to make a difference in a key area before Cop26.

During Wednesday’s cabinet changes, Gavin Williamson was fired as Education Secretary after his handling of the exams fiasco during the coronavirus crisis, while Robert Buckland lost his job as justice secretary and Robert Jenrick was sacked as secretary of communities.

Ben Wallace, who survived as Secretary of Defense, insisted the Prime Minister had not sacked any member of his team because of his incompetence, and said criticism of Mr Williamson in the media had been unfair.

