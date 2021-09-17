RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: Boris Johnson must hope to catch Joe Biden one good day

Wouldn’t you just love to be a fly on the wall when Boris Johnson meets Joe Biden in America next week?

It should be a meeting of minds, Sleepy Uncle Joe with his house philosophy and apparent Alzheimer’s and BoJo with his classic allusions and eagerness to please Labrador.

Better if Boris resists the temptation to throw away ancient Greek. If he starts referring to Homer, Joe will probably think he’s talking about The Simpsons.

It still assumes the president can remember Boris’s name and doesn’t start calling him “Lyndon”.

A few weeks ago, after the fall of Kabul, I commented on the fact that during a press conference to discuss the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida, Biden forgot the name of the head of the Federal Agency. American Emergency Management Officer, someone he had spoken to five minutes earlier.

He had previously called his Veep Kamala Harris “President Harris” and had failed to remember the name of his Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, whom he described as “the guy who runs this business over there” .

This week, Uncle Joe did it again. At a joint press conference to announce a new tripartite nuclear submarine alliance between the US, UK and Australia, the name of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison completely escaped him.

This despite the fact that Morrison beamed from a large screen high definition television next to the presidential podium.

‘I want to thank . . . this guy Down Under. Thanks a lot, mate.

Biden went into Men’s Mode at Work, leading observers to conclude, not for the first time, that the President is a Vegemite sandwich short of a picnic.

This helps explain why, more often than not, Biden rarely ventures out in public without his wife Jill on his arm, as one of young Mr. Grace’s nurses in Are You Being Served?

With no firm hand on his bar, Joe tends to slip off the runways as he did recently when he failed to get to the Oval Office from his helicopter, Marine One, parked on the lawn of the White House.

Evidently alarming to his guardians, the President wandered into the rose bushes.

Boris must hope to catch Biden one day. There is the building of bridges, or rather the rebuilding of bridges, to be done after the debacle of the chaotic retreat from Afghanistan.

It was reported that the president did not bother to phone the prime minister for 36 hours to talk to him about the withdrawal.

The alliance announced this week will go a long way in repairing the damage done to the Anglosphere by the recent Taliban victory. As part of this landmark deal, the US and UK will build Australia’s first fleet of nuclear submarines to help counter the growing Chinese threat to the region.

This was interpreted as an indication that the special relationship was kaput. To be charitable, maybe Biden was having a senior time and just forgot.

In the wake of the Taliban victory, I wrote that we are witnessing the collapse of the Anglosphere, the famous alliance of the English-speaking peoples of Churchill that has done so much so far to keep the world safe from tyranny.

The good news is that the alliance announced this week will go a long way in repairing the damage.

Under the landmark deal, the US and UK will build Australia’s first fleet of nuclear submarines to help counter the growing Chinese threat to the region.

It will also create hundreds of highly skilled and highly paid jobs here, exactly the kind of post-Brexit, Global Britain bonus that we promised when we voted to leave the EU.

The alliance has been welcomed by Taiwan and Japan, countries alarmed by the rise in Chinese aggression, and also has the added benefit of upsetting the French.

The Australians have landed a $ 90 billion contract to buy 12 conventionally powered submarines from France for the joint US-UK nuclear variety.

The less good news is that Canada and New Zealand, our partners in the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing agreement, are not joining the new pact, which will be known as AUKUS.

The two left-led nations have long had “no nuclear weapons” policies and are significantly milder towards the Chinese than America, Britain or Australia.

In addition, under the leadership of PM Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand will not allow Australian submarines in its territorial waters despite the fact that the ships are simply nuclear powered, not nuclear powered.

Perhaps Ardern will change his mind on AUKUS when the Chinese fleet anchors off Auckland.

Yet anything that strengthens the military ties between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia must be welcomed.

Chinese expansionism is the world’s greatest threat to Western security, and it’s reassuring to learn that America is still determined to help keep peace beyond its borders.

After Kabul, it was assumed that the United States was completely withdrawing from the world stage. A lot of ridicule and criticism has been leveled at Biden, especially in this column.

But with the Chinese threat, Russian Vladimir Putin straining his muscles more and more, and Afghanistan now in the hands of the maniacs who brought you 9/11 and other terrorist attacks, the world has become a more dangerous place. .

We can laugh at Biden’s forgetfulness, we can question his mental sharpness, but we’ll have to face him at least for the next three years.

The free world needs America to be engaged militarily. AUKUS is a step in the right direction. If Boris crosses the flattery next week, so much the better. The alternative cannot bear to think about it.

One of the mysteries of the reshuffle is how Grant Shapps, the Extinction Rebellion poster artist, survived as transportation secretary.

He has presided over chaos in the airline industry for passengers and staff, recently receiving a 98% vote of no-confidence from the pilots’ union, BALPA.

Shapps has also spent $ 200 million on an anti-car campaign, lining the country with deserted cycle lanes and turning entire neighborhoods into no-traffic zones, in the face of fierce opposition from locals, traders and emergency services.

It was reported this week that plans are well advanced for the launch of a range of flying cars in 2024.

No doubt Shapps is already working on ways to put LTNs, bike lanes and radar in the ozone layer and the crazies who blocked the M25 this week are investing in hot air balloons so they can shut the highways in the sky. .

The Conservatives have already pledged to make us all poorer and colder as part of their “premier” green agenda. Now they also want to darken the country.

Climate change fanatic Lord Deben, former minister John Gummer, told a House of Commons select committee it was time to remove street lights in rural areas. He says people should carry torches at night.

Much more of this madness and I can see Hammer Horror style torchlight processions making a comeback as people wake up to the damage inflicted by the insane will to reach net zero. There is darkness on the outskirts of the city …

The latest teen craze is spilling baked beans on people and posting the photos on the Internet.

Sorry to disappoint them, but there is nothing new in the world.

I refer you to the cover of The Who Sell Out in 1967, which featured Roger Daltrey sitting in a tub full of beans.

As Del Boy once pointed out: you can’t hit the “OOO!

One in ten gym rabbits report having an orgasm while working out, new survey finds. Lucky.

That would explain all the grunting. I can only assume that these are all young people.

Regardless of the orgasm, at my age you are more likely to have an embolism.

Forget about hipster beards. Hooray! Back to the red mullet. Aaaargh! It’s a big mistake, as anyone who remembers Glenn Hoddle and Chris Waddle singing Diamond Lights on Top Of The Pops will attest.

Speaking of New Zealand (see elsewhere), MEPs are considering asking to change the country’s name to Aotearoa, the Maori word meaning “the land of the long white cloud”.

“Racist” place names, such as Wellington and Christchurch, would also disappear if the campaign was successful.

Under the super awakening of PM Jacinda Ardern of the Kiwis, you can see it happening. Although where that would leave the All Blacks is a conundrum.

When a former Conservative prime minister, Harold Macmillan, sacked seven cabinet ministers in 1962, it was dubbed The Night of the Long Knives.

So what should we call Boris Johnson’s post-pandemic purge of his best team?

How about La Nuit du Long Covid.