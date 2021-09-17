Xi, Putin pledge to cooperate in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Asian news.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, his Russian counterpart, on Friday pledged to join forces to prevent violence and instability from spilling over Afghanistan’s borders throughout the region.

Speaking by video link at a joint regional security forum in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, the two leaders announced their intention to share intelligence and hold regular talks on Afghanistan following its takeover. last month by the Taliban.

Putin also signaled a softening of Moscow’s rhetoric on the Taliban, calling on regional leaders to align their positions with the potential recognition of the Islamist regime in Kabul.

The event marks the first-ever joint meeting on Afghanistan of the China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization – a Eurasian political and security forum, of which Russia is also a member – and the Security Treaty Organization collective led by Russia, a military alliance of some former Soviet states in the region.

The joint event was a measure of Beijing and Moscow’s concern about the potential for instability in Central Asia, a region where the two countries have been vying for dominance since the collapse of the Soviet Union, analysts said. , adding that the participation of the two leaders sent a signal on the balance of power in the region.

“The members of the SCO and CSTO are all neighbors of Afghanistan, it is a community with shared challenges and security,” Xi said at the summit. “At this critical juncture, it is essential to play together and jointly defend peace and stability. I hope that these proposals will contribute to the objectives of achieving common and shared security in our region. “

Putin echoed Xi’s call for all regional capitals to increase cooperation and the SCO’s regional intelligence network to share information on terrorist organizations. He suggested that the SCO’s mandate should also be broadened to control guns and organized crime.

advised

“Today’s discussion shows how important it is to join the efforts of the two organizations in order to ensure security and stability in the Eurasian space,” Putin said. “This is particularly poignant given the worsening of an already turbulent situation in Afghanistan.”

Pointing to a shift in Moscow’s stance on potential recognition of the Taliban government, Putin said that while the regime could “hardly be called effective,” other nations should work with him. “As for recognition, we need to align our positions and build a dialogue. “

The Islamist group invaded Kabul in August and regained power 20 years after being ousted by a US-led coalition following the September 11 attacks on the United States.

The Russian leader praised the group for coming to power “without bloodshed” and called on the international community to consider gradually unfreezing Afghan assets and resuming Kabul programs with the World Bank and the IMF to avoid a collapse. new economic collapse.

“The lack of funds in the Afghan treasury can push those who control the country to earn money by trading drugs and weapons,” he warned. “The guns left by the Americans cost billions of dollars. “

The CSTO includes Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Armenia as well as Russia, while the SCO is made up of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, India, from Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. He also started the process of admitting Iran. Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have also joined as discussion partners as the organization grows.

Since the Central Asian countries gained independence from the Soviet Union, Moscow and Beijing have been vying for hegemony in the region, analysts said.

Moscow should use the fear of the Taliban to increase its influence over Afghanistan’s neighbors through military ties, analysts say. Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have conducted military exercises with Russia in recent weeks and have stepped up security at their borders.

China, meanwhile, will seek to expand its economic presence, said Oybek Shaykhov, secretary general of the Europe-Uzbekistan Association for Economic Cooperation in Brussels.

Beijing has expressed interest in Afghanistan’s copper and lithium reserves and sees the country as a missing piece in its Belt and Road initiative. China also announced that it would provide $ 31 million in economic aid to the Islamist regime, which in turn called China a “main partner.”