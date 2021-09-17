Members of Congress call on UK to end Troubles amnesty

Members of the United States Congress have written to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asking the British government to reaffirm its commitment to the Stormont House deal and to reverse a proposed amnesty to address the legacy of the unrest.

As part of this plan, the UK government would create a statute of limitations project that would end all prosecution of incidents until April 1998 and apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.

The proposals, which the British Prime Minister said would allow Northern Ireland to “end the unrest”, would also end all inquiries and civil actions related to the conflict.

In their letter to Mr Johnson, members of the US Congress expressed disappointment with the plans.

“We are concerned that these proposed inheritance laws will strain Anglo-Irish relations and reinforce the widespread feeling that justice is once again denied,” the letter said.

The letter, which was edited by Congressmen Brendan Boyle and Brian Fitzpatrick, was signed by 36 US Congressmen from both political parties.

“It is deeply disturbing to learn that the UK Parliament is considering reneging on its commitment to the Stormont House deal,” Congressman Boyle said.

“Such a decision would not only prevent justice for those bereaved by the conflict, but would also deprive families of their legal rights protected by European law and the Good Friday Agreement. To date, nearly 1,700 conflict-related cases are still awaiting investigation. ,” he added.

Pelosi backs Good Friday deal at Johnson reunion

Meanwhile, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed support for the Good Friday deal during a meeting with Mr Johnson.

Following discussions with Mr Johnson in London, President Pelosi issued a statement saying she reiterated the strong support the Good Friday deal continues to have in the United States.

“Respectful of the will of the British people and of Brexit, I reiterated the strong bipartisan support that the Good Friday agreements continue to enjoy in the United States Congress and our hope that the ongoing negotiations will lead to a positive outcome that recognizes this historic agreement, ”she said.

The US President has warned in the past that there will be no trade deal between the US and UK if Brexit threatens the peace process in Northern Ireland or leads to the return of a border hard.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Mr Johnson raised the issue of the Northern Ireland protocol when he met Ms Pelosi.

“He underlined the UK’s concerns about the way the protocol is being implemented and the impact it has on the people of Northern Ireland. The Prime Minister and President Pelosi have both agreed to l ‘importance of keeping the peace in Northern Ireland,’ the spokesperson said.

Boris Johnson and Nancy Pelosi met in Downing Street

Ms Pelosi said her meeting with Mr Johnson was an opportunity to celebrate the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

“In our meeting, Prime Minister Johnson and I discussed common priorities, including tackling the climate crisis and tackling the coronavirus pandemic,” she said.

“In the interest of global security, I commended the Prime Minister for his leadership in working with President Biden and Australian Prime Minister Morrison on the recently announced ‘AUKUS’ trilateral security partnership. “

Ms Pelosi said she invited Mr Johnson to a bipartisan leadership meeting at the United States Capitol during her trip to Washington later this month.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson has appointed Conor Burns as Minister of State in the Northern Ireland office.

Mr Burns, born in Belfast, resigned from government in May 2020 after an investigation found he threatened a company president over a financial dispute with his father.

He was suspended from parliament for seven days following an investigation into his conduct.

PA Supplementary Reports