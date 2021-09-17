Memes Stock Millennials Are Rich and Afraid of Climate Change – 24/7 Wall St.

Economy

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Outlook

Time Magazine reported this week that 75% of young people are worried about the future and almost half of them say they worry about climate change every day.Citing a survey of 10,000 young people in 10 countries, the study delved into the concept of climate anxiety in the generation that could live to see the worst of it.

While reading this article another email popped up in my inbox noting how rich and increasingly wealthy the Millennials are, with some $ 68 trillion in wealth to be transferred to them over the next 20 years. years. Some 618,000 American millennials are already millionaires, nearly half of them in California, according to a 2019 report from Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and WealthEngine.

Young people with a wealth of mission tend to become targeted investors. And as we have seen with the phenomenon of memes actions, they are not afraid of risk. Something to think about when discussing how far the environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment movement has come over the past five years, and whether this is just a passing fad or not.

In this edition, we take a look at how hedge fund Engine No. 1 calculates the value of its ESG holdings differently, as well as the explosion of carbon offsetting markets, both the result of fresh money focused on climate change at the search for opportunities. Indeed, if the trading volumes on Robinhood are anything to do, the solutions to climate change could someday be the ultimate meme actions.

ZEUS: Driving force n ° 1 a first step towards ESG financial statements

. . . .The # 1 Activisthedge Engine fund, which brought oil giant ExxonMobil to its kneeslast summer with a successful campaign to replace three of its board members, came out with a new manual on how to better measure companies for environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing, writesDavid Callaway.In the heated debate over corporate climate risk disclosure and inclusion in financial statements, the new playbook, which attaches dollar values ​​to pollution practices, is a step in the right direction. . . .

The carbon offsetting market is exploding, but in a bad way

. . . .In an interview with the founder of Carbon Direct, Jonathan Goldberg, on new technologies and cost reductionon the carbon offsets market,Marc Hulbertexamines the potential of a booming market versus current abuses leading it in the wrong direction. Goldberg argues that in the absence of government intervention, abuses such as greenwashing and simply paying for pollution practices are, ahem, offset by how the voluntary carbon market can illustrate how businesses can work. to reduce carbon pollution and pave the way for a more rigorous set of real reductions in harmful emissions. . . .

Thursday outlook: US offshore wind companies hampered by costs

. . . .Good and bad news for the future of US offshore wind power.First, Vineyard Wind, the first major US offshore production project, is arranging the full financing. Not so good:Bill Blanc, responsible for offshore wind at Avangrid, part of European renewable energy giant Iberdrola, which owns 50% of the project, told the Financial Times that local content requirements imposed by the White House would hamper the development of the offshore wind and would increase costs. Who will blink first?Read more about it here. . . .

. . . .Is this a tipping point for tidal power? A consortium has been formedto pump $ 31 million into a project off the Scottish coast that will bring together a giant network of floating turbines. Tidal power has serious advantages over other renewables. The tides never stop, unlike the sun and the wind. And with hydropower, as we see more and more, rivers are drying up. British companies, unsurprisingly, are at the forefront.Learn more about who they are here. . . .

. . . .Biofuels hit the air travel this week after President Bidenand the American airline industry based its hopes on the hopes of making it the dominant aviation fuel. But biofuels are expensive and almost as polluting. The real future is the electric airplane and one of them looms on the horizon, big enough to make sense.Read more about it here.. . .

Editors’ choice: IRENA says leave coal aside, Indonesian court holds president responsible for pollution

TO #EnergyActionDay, @ COP26 President @AlokSharma_RDG underlines the urgency of abandoning coal.

“Science shows us that we need to turn coal into history to halve global emissions by 2030. # COP26 we need governments to commit to ending international coal financing ” pic.twitter.com/zXN0Jwm0iM – IRENA (@IRENA) September 16, 2021

Court finds Indonesian president responsible for pollution

An Indonesian court ruled on Thursday that the presidentJoko Widodoand six other senior officials have neglected citizens’ rights to clean air and ordered them to improve poor air quality in the capital, according to published reports. ABC Newssaida three-judge panel from the Jakarta Central District Court sided with 32 residents who filed a lawsuit two years ago against Widodo and the environment, health and interior ministers, as well as the provincial governors of Jakarta, Banten and West Java. The judges voted 3-0 in favor of the plaintiffs as part of the Coalition for the Clean Air Initiative.

Permit for temporary nuclear waste dump in Texas

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has licensed Interim Storage Partners LLC to construct and operate a landfill in West Texas that could hold used nuclear fuel for up to 40 years. The Associated Press reports that the facility could contain up to 5,000 metric tonnes of spent nuclear fuel rods from power plants and 231 million tonnes of other radioactive waste. But, the report notes, the move puts the federal agency on a collision course with officials in the state of Texas, where opposition to the storage of nuclear waste has been growing for years.

Words to live. . . .

Fortunately, nature is surprisingly resilient: the places we have destroyed, given time and help, can once again support life, and endangered species can get a second chance. We all need to join this fight before it is too late. Primatologist Jane Goodall.

