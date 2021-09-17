PM Narendra Modi to interact virtually with health workers in Goa on Saturday





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact virtually with health workers and beneficiaries of the Covid-19 vaccination in Goa on Saturday morning. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday that the prime minister would congratulate the state’s health workers for achieving 100% administration of the first dose of immunization in the state.

The efforts undertaken by the state government that have resulted in successful vaccination coverage include the organization of successive Tika Utsavs for community mobilization and grassroots sensitization, targeted vaccination for priority groups such as vaccination on workplaces, retirement homes, divyangjans, etc. and continued community engagement to eliminate doubts and apprehensions, among others. The state has also overcome challenges like Cyclone Tauktae to ensure rapid immunization coverage, the prime minister’s office said in a statement on Friday. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that the state government had vaccinated 102% of its eligible population with the first dose against Covid-19 and said opposition parties who questioned the claims the state governments were working against Goa’s interests. On September 10, Sawant announced that the state had administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 100% of its eligible population and congratulated the state’s doctors and health workers. Sawant said the state government vaccinated significantly more than the state’s adult population based on election data and projections by India’s Registrar General. “In total, there are 11.66 lakh of people eligible for vaccination in Goa. So far we have been vaccinated 11.88 lakh. We actually covered 102 percent of the vaccination from the first dose, ”Sawant said. He said that in addition to its population, the state government also vaccinated tourists and foreign nationals. The chief minister also said that 5.2 lakh people had benefited from the second dose of vaccination in the state. And the state government aimed to complete the administration of the second dose to all eligible people by October 31. He said the state government would start its Tika Utsav 3.2 on Thursday. On Friday, 17,327 people were vaccinated in Goa, of whom 2,875 received their first dose. A day after Sawant announced 100% first-dose immunization coverage, Congressional leaders Digambar Kamat, Girish Chodankar, Goa Forward Party chairman Vijai Sardesai and independent MP Rohan Khaunte called governments a lie. Khaunte had asked how 1,152 people had taken the first dose of vaccination a day after the government claimed that 100% administration of the first dose was carried out by the state government. Naming the three opposition MPs, Sawant said earlier: Instead of criticizing the government, these politicians should encourage more and more people to get vaccinated and save their lives. Some people have gotten into the habit of politicizing everything. Sawant, however, said the vaccination was voluntary and not mandatory and that if some people refused to be vaccinated, the state government could not force them to take it. If, by mistake, someone was excluded from the first dose, they should also come and take it, he said.

