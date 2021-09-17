Pakistani Imran Khan calls for time and help for hard-line government in Afghanistan





Afghan minorities struggle over looming humanitarian disaster

Washington, DC (International Christian Concern) International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, has called on the international community to give the new Afghan government time on human rights issues. He also appealed for humanitarian aid for the Afghan people.

Afghanistan’s new radical Taliban government has not appointed a woman to cabinet. The appointments signal to the world that pluralism is not a top priority for the Taliban. The government includes several people linked to the murder of US personnel as well as other human rights violations. The appointments were heavily criticized by the international community and left it with little confidence in a reformed Taliban.

As the new government takes power, Afghanistan’s economy, which was largely supported by foreign aid, has plummeted. There are reports of soaring prices, food shortages and other hardships. One in three Afghans doesn’t know where their next meal will come from. The impending food crisis will have a significant impact on the country.

“The Taliban hold all of Afghanistan and if they can somehow work towards an inclusive government, bring all factions together, Afghanistan could have peace after 40 years,” Khan said. But if it turns out badly and that’s what really worries us, it could escalate into chaos. The biggest humanitarian crisis, a huge refugee problem.

Khan has also targeted the United States, criticizing the former US-backed Afghan government. “No puppet government in Afghanistan is supported by the people,” he said. “So rather than just sit here and think we can control them, we should be pushing them. Because Afghanistan, this current government, clearly feels that without international aid and aid, they will not be able to stop this crisis. So we have to push them in the right direction.

Reports have already surfaced that the Taliban are hunting down religious minorities and other critics of the new regime. The Taliban have also cracked down on protesters demanding women’s rights and other human rights. The Taliban’s actions signal the actualization of an uncompromising approach to governance and send a clear message to minority communities across the country.

Many fear the return to horrors of the oppressive regime of the Taliban governments of the 1990s, where brutality against minorities was the norm. Prior to the US-led invasion, the Taliban ruled through an unelected governing council that applied the group’s brutal and fundamentalist interpretation of sharia law.

For the Afghan Christian community, Taliban rule will increase persecution and hardship.

ICC Director of Advocacy Matias Perttula said Prime Minister Imran Khan is right about the looming humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, but wrong to give time to allow Afghan citizens to respect basic human rights. It is absurd to suggest that allowances be given to the Taliban to give them time to pursue a radical and hard-line agenda against women, religious minorities and others, and hope that one day they can change. If the Taliban really care about Afghanistan, let them show the international community that human rights are important and that all Afghans are equal regardless of their religion, ethnicity or gender.

For interviews, please contact: [email protected]

