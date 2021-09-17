Government to complete construction of Margatiga Dam in Lampung by end of 2021





Tribunnews reporter, Taufik Ismail TRIBUNNEWS. COM, JAKARTA – The government through the Ministry of the PUPR continues to promote the construction of dams to support food security and national water security. The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) is currently carrying out construction of the Margatiga dam in Lampung province, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. “This dam is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. Several existing obstacles have been closed and will be addressed in stages, we hope they can be completed by the end of the year,” said the director general. of water resources (SDA), Ministry of the PUPR, Jarot Widyoko, quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat, Friday (09/17/2021). In 2021, the government aims to operate 17 dams in various regions of the country. In addition to the Margatiga Dam, in Lampung Province which is one of the national food barns, the government first completed the construction of the Way Sekampung Dam, which was inaugurated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on September 2. Margatiga Dam, located in Lampung Oriental Regency, is expected to have a height of 28.75 meters, a maximum length of 321.76 meters, a maximum width of 7 meters, and a flood area of ​​2,313.96 hectares. . Read also : Jokowi and Leani Ratri Oktila exchange memories, donate racket to get president’s signature “The function of the Margatiga dam is in the multifunctional category, so later there will be functions of irrigation, raw water and flood control. With the rapid completion of this dam, the function of this dam will be immediately felt by the community, ”Jarot said. The Margatiga dam, with a capacity of 42.31 million cubic meters, is expected to be able to irrigate 16,588 hectares of irrigated land while increasing the planting intensity of local farmers. Read also : State traders shouted to call Jokowi and received envelopes from the president up to IDR 7.5 million from Camat In addition, it can also be used for raw water supply to East Lampung of 0.80 cubic meters per second, reducing flooding by 83.1 cubic meters per second, water conservation and tourism development. . The dam, construction of which began on December 20, 2017, will later be used to optimize the water use of the Way Sekampung river, especially downstream, and has been integrated with two other dams, namely the dam Way Sekampung and the Batutegi Dam. , which were completed in 2004.

