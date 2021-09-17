Fact Check: Postage Stamp Featuring PM Modi Shared With Misleading Claims





Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 on September 17 and many congratulatory messages poured in for him on social media. Several netizens shared a postage stamp depicting the prime minister, claiming that the Turkish government had issued it in his honor. In addition to the image of PM Modi, the stamp also bears an image of the Indian national flag. Narendra Modi Prime Minister of the Republic of India is written at the bottom of the stamp. Such a post on Facebook can be seen below. India Today Anti Fake News War Room (AFWA) found the claim as well as the image to be misleading. The Turkish government issued a postage stamp in 2015 as part of a series commemorating all the leaders who attended the G20 summit in Antalya, Turkey that year. The stamp was not an exclusive gesture for PM Modi. Archived versions of similar messages can be viewed here and here. AFWA probe Using a keyword search, we found that the stamp was issued in 2015 by Turkey, but not exclusively for PM Modi. According to a report by Business today, issued on November 19, 2015, the stamp was issued by Turkey in remembrance of the G20 summit in Antalya. However, according to the report, the personalized stamp was presented not only to Prime Minister Modi, but to a total of 33 leaders who attended the summit. Prime Minister Modi attended the summit on November 15-16, 2015. The image of this special edition stamp collection was tweeted by the official official of G20 Turkey on November 18, 2015. The stamps were distributed to all leaders by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the tweet. President Erdoan presented a collection of special edition stamps of all the leaders attending the # G20AntalyaSummit https://t.co/3LHjkJHIGs G20 Turkey (@ G20Turquie2015) Nov. 18, 2015 An official statement about the special edition stamp collection on the site G20 Turkey can be seen below. According to reports , the other world leaders to whom the stamps have been delivered are US President Barack Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, then British Prime Minister David Cameroon, then Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, then President Brazilian Dilma Roussef, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, then European Council President Donald Tusk. François Hollande, who had to cancel his visit because of the massacre in Paris, also received the stamp. A similar claim had already been verified by SM Hoax Killer in 2016. It is therefore clear that although a stamp was issued in honor of Prime Minister Modi, it was issued by the Turkish government in 2015 to all the leaders who attended the G20 summit in Antalya that year. Claim The Turkish government has issued a special stamp in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.ConclusionThe Turkish government issued a postage stamp as part of a commemorative series for all the leaders who attended the G20 summit in Antalya in 2015 in Turkey. The stamp was not an exclusive gesture for PM Modi. JHOOTH BOLE KAUVA KAATE The number of crows determines the intensity of the lie. 1 crow: half true

