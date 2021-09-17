China calls for solidarity among SCO members as bloc celebrates 20 years

Speaking to the top of Beijing Via a video link, Xi called on SCO member states to strengthen collaboration on Afghanistan-related issues and promote a smooth transition in the country.

OCS will initiate admission procedures Iran as a Member State and Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar as new dialogue partners on Friday, the Chinese president said.

Efforts to build a “new type of international relations”

The creation of the OCS was announced on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai through Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, russian, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined the bloc in 2017, bringing the number of member states to eight.

President Xi praised the “vigorous growth” of the SCO and the “fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation” among its member states over the past two decades.

“Guided by the Shanghai spirit of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for the diversity of civilizations and the pursuit of common development, the SCO has strived to promote the world peace, development and human progress, and to explore new areas, both theoretically and with concrete measures, with a view to building a new type of international relations and a community of destiny for humanity “said the Chinese president.

SCO member states jointly promoted mutual political trust, ensured security and stability, pursued prosperity and development, and championed international justice, he added.

“We were the first to call for the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism,” Xi said, highlighting cooperation among SCO member states to curb the spread of drug trafficking and organize counter-terrorism exercises and border control operations.

‘A closer SCO community with a common future’

The SCO has reached a “historic new starting point” after 20 years of development, President Xi said, calling for efforts to “build a closer SCO community with a shared future” and make new contributions to lasting world peace and common prosperity.

The organization must remain determined to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, defend common security, promote openness and integration, stimulate interactions and mutual learning, and defend equity and justice, did he declare.

The Chinese president called on SCO member states to strengthen political dialogue, communication and coordination and to respect each other’s legitimate concerns in their cooperation in order to keep the organization “on the path of constant development “.

“We must maintain firm confidence in our systems, reject condescending conferences and strongly support countries in exploring development paths and governance models compatible with their national conditions,” he said. “We must keep the future of the development and progress of our countries firmly in our hands.”

“Most urgent task”

Stressing that the fight against COVID-19 remains the “most urgent task,” President Xi called for joint efforts among member states to deepen cooperation against the pandemic, promote fair and equitable distribution of vaccines and strongly oppose any act of politicizing COVID-19. search for origins.

China has supplied around 1.2 billion doses of finished and bulk vaccines to more than 100 countries and international organizations, he said, adding that China will step up efforts to deliver a total of two billion doses to other countries this year.

To facilitate the post-COVID economic recovery in the region, China will strive to achieve $ 2.3 trillion in its cumulative trade with other SCO countries over the next five years, Xi said.

China will also provide 1,000 poverty reduction training opportunities to other SCO countries over the next three years, he said.

SCO cooperation on Afghanistan

President Xi called for tough actions by SCO member states to fight terrorism, separatism and extremism, including the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM).

Commenting on the “major challenges” faced by Afghanistan after the withdrawal of foreign troops, he called on SCO member states to make full use of platforms such as the SCO-Afghanistan contact group and facilitate a smooth transition in the country.

“We must encourage Afghanistan put in place a broad and inclusive political framework, adopt prudent and moderate domestic and foreign policies, resolutely fight all forms of terrorism, live in friendship with one’s neighbors and truly embark on the path of peace and stability and development, ”he stressed.

The Afghan Taliban have taken control of Acceptance to August 15th and announced the formation of an interim government earlier this month. China urged the Taliban to make a frank break with all terrorist organizations, including ETIM, and to fight resolutely against them. The Taliban have pledged not to allow the use of Afghan territory “against anyone or against any country in the world.”

“Defenders of international order”

President Xi stressed the role of the SCO in maintaining fairness and justice in the world. “Acting from a so-called ‘position of strength’ is not the way to run international affairs, and hegemonic, domineering and intimidating acts should be firmly rejected,” he said.

“We must practice true multilateralism and oppose actions that use the name of so-called rules to undermine international order and provoke confrontation and division,” he added.

As the OCS launches admission procedures Iran as a Member State and Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar As new dialogue partners, Xi said he is confident that the “growing SCO family” will play the role of “builders of world peace, contributors to global development and defenders of international order “.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-09-17/Xi-Jinping-addresses-SCO-meeting-via-video-link-13D3zqRd34k/index.html

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqEUFgbtaac

