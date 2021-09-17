France recalls its ambassadors to the United States and Australia for a sub-agreement





PARIS France said on Friday evening that it was immediately recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after Australia abandoned a large purchase of French conventional submarines in favor of nuclear submarines built with American technology. It was the first time that France recalled its ambassador to the United States, according to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a written statement that the French decision, at the request of President Emmanuel Macron, is justified by the exceptional gravity of the announcements made by Australia and the United States. He said Wednesday’s announcement of the Australia-U.S. Submarine deal was unacceptable behavior between allies and partners. A recall of ambassadors is very unusual between allied countries. In 2019, Paris recalled its envoy to neighboring Italy after the country’s leaders made critical public comments about the French government. France recalled its ambassador to Turkey last year after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Macron needed mental health treatment. A d Earlier on Friday, a senior French diplomat spoke of a crisis in relations with the United States The diplomat, who spoke anonymously in line with standard government practice, said it was a strategic question for Paris about the very nature of relations between Europe and the United States regarding the Indo-Pacific strategy. He would not speculate on the effects the situation would have on France’s relations with the United States. There is a crisis, he stressed. Macron has not commented on the matter since President Joe Bidens announced an Indo-Pacific strategic alliance with Australia and Britain, leading France to lose a nearly $ 100 billion deal for build diesel-electric submarines. France has been campaigning for several years for a European strategy to strengthen economic, political and defense ties in the region from India and China to Japan and New Zealand. The EU unveiled its plan for the Indo-Pacific this week. A d The French diplomat said on Friday that Macron received a letter from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday morning announcing the decision to cancel the submarine deal. French officials then decided to contact the US administration “to ask what was going on,” he said. He added that talks with Washington took place just two to three hours before Biden’s public announcement. Le Drian on Thursday expressed his utter misunderstanding of the move and criticized both Australia and the United States It was really a stab in the back. We have built a relationship of trust with Australia, and that trust has been betrayed, he said. This is not done between allies. He also compared Biden’s decision to that of his predecessor, Donald Trump, under the Trumps America First doctrine. Paris raised the issue of the Indo-Pacific strategy during the visit to Paris on June 25 by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, expressing the importance of its submarine program with Australia, the diplomat said. A d We said this was a very important and critical part of our Indo-Pacific strategy for us, he said. Blinken met Macron during the visit. The French diplomat said Australia had never mentioned to France before its willingness to switch to nuclear-powered submarines, including during a meeting between Macron and Morrison in Paris on June 15.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.local10.com/news/world/2021/09/17/france-recalls-ambassadors-to-us-australia-over-sub-deal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos