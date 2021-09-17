Deli Serdang resident receives President Jokowi’s jacket





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Sigit, a resident of Deli Serdang, North Sumatra, was filled with happiness and gratitude after receiving a jacket from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who was visiting to review the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination program. In a video uploaded to the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel, Sigit spoke of being suddenly called by President Jokowi, who gave him his jacket, claiming it was a token of remembrance. “It is up to you to serve as a token of reminiscence,” Sigit remarked, repeating what President Jokowi had told him. Sigit was immensely happy, and this experience will be forever etched in his memory. “So proud, (I) will never forget it. A token of reminiscence. In my whole life, this is the first time the president has given me a jacket,” he said. The president gave his jacket to Sigit during the door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination at Emplasmen Kuala Namu village, Beringin subdistrict, Deli Serdang district, North Sumatra on Thursday, September 16. In the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube video, uploaded on Friday, September 17, President Jokowi was seen greeting villagers, who welcomed his arrival. The president wore a black mask and a white shirt while wearing a green jacket. Suddenly, the president gestured towards one of the residents around him, identified as Sigit. “(You in) blue shirt, come here,” the president remarked. Related News: Jokowi Calls On Indonesians To Learn To Coexist With COVID-19 After being cleared by members of the Presidential Security Service (Pasampres), Sigit then ran towards the president. He was silent for a while, as was the president. “What?” the president joked, followed by Sigit and the local residents who burst out laughing. Amid the warm interaction between the president and the locals, Jokowi then offered his green jacket. The residents, who saw the exchange, burst into applause. “Thank you, sir,” Sigit said, immediately putting on the jacket. The president also previously gave his jacket to residents while observing a vaccination program in the town of Kendari in southeast Sulawesi on June 30, 2021 and observing flood victims in eastern Nusa Tenggara. early April 2021. While observing the mass vaccination in Beringin, Deli Serdang district, the president reminded the public to always follow health protocols to prevent transmission of COVID-19. The head of state also urged the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “Later, we will invite people to coexist with COVID-19, which means that health protocols are the key, and vaccination is the key,” President Jokowi stressed. Jokowi has set a target of vaccinating 70% of Indonesian citizens by the end of 2021 to boost herd immunity. Recently, at the UOB Economic Outlook 2022 Virtual Seminar, the President revealed that 72.76 million people, or 34.94% of the population, had been vaccinated, indicating midway achievement of the goal. Related news: Home vaccinations are part of efforts to speed up inoculation

