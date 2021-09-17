Odisha-based artist makes an eight-foot-tall PM portrait using food grains





Portrait image. ANI

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his birthday today, September 17, greetings poured in for the 71-year-old leader from across the country. Among those who sent their best wishes to the Prime Minister was Odisha’s artist Priyanka Sahani. Sahani created an eight-foot-long portrait of the Prime Minister using food grains. She used five different grains to design the portrait, completing it in 20 to 25 hours. She used her state’s Pattachitra Kala design in the portrait, adding that she decided to pay homage to Prime Minister Modi by using food grains since India is an agricultural country. Odisha | Artist Priyanka Sahani Creates 8ft Long Portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Using Food Grains on 71st Birthday “India is an agricultural country, so I made this portrait using food grains to pay homage to the prime minister. It also reflects the tradition of Odisha in Pattachitra,” she said. pic.twitter.com/dZhMFpIcfR ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021 Sahani, who used his talent to create several masterpieces, learned his skills from his late father, BibekanandaSahni. The Prime Minister’s birthday was also marked by SudarsanPattnaik, an Odisha-based sand artist and winner of the Padma Shri Prize. Pattnaik created a special sculpture using over 2000 seashells on Puri Beach and dedicated it to PM Modi. Wishing our Honorable Prime Minister arenarendramodi ji on his birthday. May Mahaprabhu Jagannatha grant her a long and healthy life to serve Mother India. I created a SandArt installation using 2035 seashells with message #HappyBirthdayModiJi at Puri beach, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/uDTJGOLCFk Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 17, 2021 The Bharatiya Janata Party has made every effort to celebrate the special day of its leaders. The party aims to create a record in COVID-19[female[feminine vaccine vaccinations. Reports suggest the party is aiming for 1.5 crore in vaccines to be administered that day. The party also plans to combine the birthday celebrations with that of Prime Minister Modi completing 20 years in public life. To mark the success of their leader in public for two decades, the BJP will begin an awareness program that will last 20 days, until October 7. Modi took up his post as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. The party will also distribute 14 crore ration bags to people, with the Prime Minister’s photo on it. Big celebrations are also planned for October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. BJP workers will organize a large-scale cleanliness campaign as well as a campaign to promote khadi and local products.

