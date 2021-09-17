UN refugee chief calls for action to prevent Afghan implosion | Refugees News





Islamabad, Pakistan United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi called on countries around the world to engage with the Taliban’s interim government in Afghanistan or risk a humanitarian crisis resulting from the collapse of the State.

His comments in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Friday followed a visit to Afghanistan this week and two days of talks with Pakistani leaders.

The UN refugee chief said while humanitarian aid had been pledged to deal with immediate food shortages and others, the issue of frozen Afghan government assets leading to ineffective state institutions was one major concern.

It is important that the international community finds the necessary direction, the necessary means to make Afghanistan work, he said.

Because an implosion of Afghanistan, the collapse of public services for example like health or education, if the state ceases to function, then that will cause a crisis much greater than humanitarian.

At a UN donor conference on Monday, world powers pledged more than $ 1 billion in immediate humanitarian aid to fight poverty, food and medical shortages in Afghanistan following the takeover of Taliban last month.

About $ 10 billion in Afghan central bank assets, however, remain frozen in foreign accounts, notably with the US Federal Reserve.

I think it’s important that we at the UN, the international community continue to engage with the Taliban, in order to move forward and save Afghanistan from disaster, and save the region from instability, said Grandi.

While in Afghanistan, Grandi met with the Acting Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Education, Rural Development and Refugee Repatriation. He is the second senior UN official, after emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths, to visit the country since the Taliban took control of the capital, Kabul, on August 15.

Pakistani concerns

In Pakistan, Grandi met with several senior officials, including the powerful army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, President Arif Alvi and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, among others.

Pakistan is home to 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees, according to UN data, many of whom have lived in the country for decades, since their migration after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the late 1970s, the ensuing war and the American invasion in 2001.

The Pakistani government estimates that there are still two million Afghan refugees living in the country without documents.

Since August, the Pakistani government has repeatedly stated that it will not allow any new Afghan refugees to enter the country.

Pakistan is currently unable to accept further refugees, Mooed Yusuf, national security adviser to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, said on Wednesday at a press briefing.

We will do everything we can for our Afghan brothers and sisters, but the world must shoulder this responsibility to ensure that we prevent a humanitarian crisis.

According to preliminary UN estimates, at least 9,290 new Afghan refugees have arrived in Pakistan since mid-August, mostly through the southern border post of Spin Boldak-Chaman.

At least 250 of those refugees have been deported so far, Pakistani provincial authorities told Al Jazeera this week.

Grandi said that even though he sympathizes with Pakistan’s position, there may be some among them who need protection.

Pakistan wants to be very careful, wants to verify who is entering, they have requested that people entering be properly documented, he said.

What I wanted to say is that I understand it correctly, but maybe among those that are not documented there may be cases where, if you send them back, they are at risk on the other side.

Grandi said officials from the UN refugee agency would visit the Torkham and Chaman border posts in the coming days to assess the situation of all incoming refugees.

It would be nice to have some sort of system for these cases so that we don’t put anyone at risk unnecessarily, but we also don’t open the border for a flood in Pakistan, which I don’t think is. the case now, but Pakistan is worried about it and I can understand this concern.

