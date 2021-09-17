Biden administrator seeks to revive Trump-era ordinance on deportation of migrants





Sept. 17 (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Friday decided to revive an order put in place by then-President Donald Trump, ordering the deportation of migrant families caught crossing the US-Mexico border in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a day after the U.S. judge blocked it.

The US Department of Justice filed an appeal with a Washington-based appeals court against the ruling issued Thursday by US District Judge Emmet Sullivan, who said the public health law on which the policy is based, Title 42, does not authorize the expulsion of migrants.

President Joe Biden has faced mounting pressure from some health experts, immigration advocates and fellow Democrats to stop enforcing the Title 42 ordinance, which essentially cut off access to asylum in hundreds of thousands of migrants.

The Biden administration said the Title 42 policy remains necessary to limit the spread of the coronavirus, although it has not provided scientific data to support this rationale and many public health experts have opposed it. .

Friday’s appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit involved a lawsuit by advocacy groups including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Oxfam America.

Noah Gottschalk, head of global policy for Oxfam, said the group was confident the judge’s ruling would be upheld.

“It is extremely disappointing that the Biden administration is prepared to fight tooth and nail to enforce President Trump’s xenophobic immigration policies,” Gottschalk said in a statement.

The Trump administration first adopted the deportation policy in March 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican President Trump implemented strict policies on legal and illegal immigration before the coronavirus hit.

Biden in February exempted unaccompanied children from the policy, and his administration applied it to fewer families apprehended at the border.

The judge’s order only applies to families and not to single adults, who make up most of the migrants stopped at the border.

