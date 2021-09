Leaders of China, India and other major economies withdraw from latest Biden climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden’s climate forum on Friday morning. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries that the scientific community considers to be the pillars of the effective fight against climate change, did not participate in the resumption of the Major Economies Forum on the energy and climate. The two leaders took part in the first forum, organized by the White House in the spring of 2021. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other European heads of state also did not attend, although the continent was represented by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula. von der Leyen. Other attendees, according to White House officials, included Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, President Andres Manuel. Lopez Obrador of Mexico, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the President’s Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry spoke on behalf of the United States. White House officials told the Washington Examiner that although Xi, Merkel and Modi did not attend the president’s session, representatives from China, Germany, India and Russia did joins Kerry for a ministerial-level session after Biden leaves. Biden used his opening remarks Friday to present the climate debate as an “inflection point” for the global community, mirroring the language he used to frame Congress’ debate on his social safety net package. day before. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER “There is a real consensus, a real consensus that if the climate crisis poses an existential threat, there is a silver lining, the climate crisis also presents real and incredible economic opportunities to create jobs, raise the standard. life of people around the world, “he said. “We know there is still a lot of work to be done, and if anything, our work, in my opinion, is becoming more and more urgent.” The story continues Washington Examiner Videos Key words: New, Joe biden, Xi Jinping, China, Narendra Modi, India, Climate change, White House Original author: Christian Datoc Original location: Leaders of China, India and other major economies withdraw from latest Biden climate forum

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/leaders-china-india-other-major-145800044.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos