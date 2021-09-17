Boris Johnson travels to New York to lobby world leaders on trade, climate security and even Brexit

When Boris Johnson boards his RAF Voyager jet bound for New York on Sunday, it will be the first time the Prime Minister has left the UK since before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The main focus of Mr Johnson’s American trip is to speak at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the annual roster of world leaders who each have a few minutes to persuade, cajole and harangue their peers.

Last year’s event was online only; the 2019 edition was the last time Mr Johnson took an overseas trip that lasted more than a day and was overshadowed by the Supreme Court’s verdict that prorogation of Parliament was illegal, which has been pronounced at the same time.

The Prime Minister will almost certainly combine his UNGA getaway with a trip to the White House, for a one-on-one meeting with Joe Biden in the Oval Office.

China

The UN rally comes in the shadow of the new Aukus security partnership announced this week, which will see the UK, US and Australia partnering in the Indo-Pacific, including a deal for Australia to operate nuclear submarines for the first time.

Johnson is under pressure from senior Tories to take a tougher stance on China, a stance that would be welcome in Washington and Canberra, where a bipartisan consensus has formed that Beijing must be faced with more force. But it will also have to convince small countries that they should be wary of Chinese efforts to build infrastructure and expand funding around the world.

Brexit

For the Prime Minister, leaving the EU is a chance to build a global Britain; for many other world leaders, including but not just those in Europe, it’s a bizarre move that leaves the UK stranded and increasingly friendless.

Mr Johnson’s mission, on his first trip to the UN since Brexit, is to hammer home the message his government intends to look outward and forge closer relations with countries around the world whole, rather than isolating themselves from traditional allies.

To exchange

Mr Johnson will be joined by his new Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, who until Wednesday was International Trade Secretary, traveling the world trying to strike trade deals with countries such as India, the United States. United States and Southeast Asian States.

Other than an impending deal with New Zealand, there is little chance that bilateral deals will be finalized before the end of next year. However, the PM and Ms Truss hope to lay the groundwork for more in the future, as well as encouraging the formation and growth of more multilateral trade partnerships such as the CPTPP, the Pacific grouping that the UK is expected to join. In the coming months. .

< class=""> Read more NHS waiting lists are the biggest threat to Boris Johnson’s 2023 general election hopes

Weather

The UNGA is seen as a key step ahead of the COP 26 climate conference which will kick off in Glasgow in November, and which Mr Johnson sees as one of the most important aspects of his long-term legacy.

The other top minister who is expected to accompany him to New York is Alok Sharma, the president of the COP, who is known more for his quiet diplomacy than for his brand image.

There will be no major climate agreement reached at the UN meeting, nor at the G20 gathering in Rome which takes place a few weeks later. But the Prime Minister and Mr Sharma will pressure their overseas counterparts to take the COP seriously first by showing up in person when the time comes, and then committing to a new treaty that will replace the COP. Paris climate pact of 2015 by setting more ambitious and rapid targets for climate reduction.