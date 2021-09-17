Politics
Boris Johnson travels to New York to lobby world leaders on trade, climate security and even Brexit
When Boris Johnson boards his RAF Voyager jet bound for New York on Sunday, it will be the first time the Prime Minister has left the UK since before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The main focus of Mr Johnson’s American trip is to speak at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the annual roster of world leaders who each have a few minutes to persuade, cajole and harangue their peers.
Last year’s event was online only; the 2019 edition was the last time Mr Johnson took an overseas trip that lasted more than a day and was overshadowed by the Supreme Court’s verdict that prorogation of Parliament was illegal, which has been pronounced at the same time.
The Prime Minister will almost certainly combine his UNGA getaway with a trip to the White House, for a one-on-one meeting with Joe Biden in the Oval Office.
China
The UN rally comes in the shadow of the new Aukus security partnership announced this week, which will see the UK, US and Australia partnering in the Indo-Pacific, including a deal for Australia to operate nuclear submarines for the first time.
Johnson is under pressure from senior Tories to take a tougher stance on China, a stance that would be welcome in Washington and Canberra, where a bipartisan consensus has formed that Beijing must be faced with more force. But it will also have to convince small countries that they should be wary of Chinese efforts to build infrastructure and expand funding around the world.
Brexit
For the Prime Minister, leaving the EU is a chance to build a global Britain; for many other world leaders, including but not just those in Europe, it’s a bizarre move that leaves the UK stranded and increasingly friendless.
Mr Johnson’s mission, on his first trip to the UN since Brexit, is to hammer home the message his government intends to look outward and forge closer relations with countries around the world whole, rather than isolating themselves from traditional allies.
To exchange
Mr Johnson will be joined by his new Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, who until Wednesday was International Trade Secretary, traveling the world trying to strike trade deals with countries such as India, the United States. United States and Southeast Asian States.
Other than an impending deal with New Zealand, there is little chance that bilateral deals will be finalized before the end of next year. However, the PM and Ms Truss hope to lay the groundwork for more in the future, as well as encouraging the formation and growth of more multilateral trade partnerships such as the CPTPP, the Pacific grouping that the UK is expected to join. In the coming months. .
Weather
The UNGA is seen as a key step ahead of the COP 26 climate conference which will kick off in Glasgow in November, and which Mr Johnson sees as one of the most important aspects of his long-term legacy.
The other top minister who is expected to accompany him to New York is Alok Sharma, the president of the COP, who is known more for his quiet diplomacy than for his brand image.
There will be no major climate agreement reached at the UN meeting, nor at the G20 gathering in Rome which takes place a few weeks later. But the Prime Minister and Mr Sharma will pressure their overseas counterparts to take the COP seriously first by showing up in person when the time comes, and then committing to a new treaty that will replace the COP. Paris climate pact of 2015 by setting more ambitious and rapid targets for climate reduction.
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-new-york-trip-lobby-world-leaders-trade-climate-security-joe-biden-1205985
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]