Russia, China call for urgent Taliban membership despite West fears





Russia, China and Pakistan called for the swift and full integration of Taliban-led Afghanistan into the global economy at a trade and security summit to strengthen an alliance of Eurasian nations against the Western powers.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a trade and security alliance originally formed by China, Russia and some of the states of the former Soviet Union 20 years ago, also announced the integration of Iran into its fold as a ninth full member, a rebuff of US-led efforts to isolate and pressure Tehran over its nuclear and missile programs and support for armed groups in the Middle-East.

The SCO, which includes India, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, has also announced its intention to welcome Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar as partners.

The announcements came at a summit in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, a day and a half after the United States, United Kingdom and Australia announced the formation of a new security bloc aimed at countering China. Beijing and Moscow criticized the new security formation, which also exposed loopholes within NATO by undermining a submarine deal between France and Australia.

SCO calls for billions of dollars in international aid and other support to be released to Taliban government, in contrast to overwhelming and active opposition from Russia, China, Iran, India and from the countries of Central Asia to the fundamentalist Islamic group when it ruled a quarter of a century ago.

In fact, the struggle against extremist Muslim groups such as the Taliban and its ideological fellow travelers was a major impetus for the formation of the SCO. While Russia has been eagerly reaching out to the Taliban for years, other SCO states such as China and Tajikistan have become much more suspicious.

But the specter of a total collapse of order in Afghanistan and the ensuing security and humanitarian fallout have pushed its former enemies to break bread with the Taliban.

Russia, China and all of the Central Asian countries somehow share the same concern for stability in Afghanistan, although their approaches are quite divergent, said Nicole Grajewski, of the Belfer Center, a think tank affiliated with the Harvard University.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, quarantined in Moscow after much of his entourage tested positive for Covid-19, said in a video speech that Russia should engage with the Taliban government. His Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, said in a speech at the summit that Afghanistan needs the support and assistance of the international community, especially countries in our region.

The SCO’s membership in the Taliban contrasts with Western distrust of engaging with the Taliban on its track record on women’s and minority rights. It is also a great victory for Pakistan, which has long been a partner of the Taliban.

Pakistani President Imran Khan, a member of the same Pashtun ethnic group from which many of the Taliban come, called on the world to offer the new rulers of Kabul carrots to change their policies.

“It is now in the collective interest of the international community to ensure that there is no resumption of the conflict in Afghanistan and that the security situation is stabilized,” Khan said on Friday in Dushanbe. It should be remembered that the Afghan government is mainly dependent on international aid.

Neither Islamabad nor any other capital has yet granted diplomatic recognition to the Taliban government.

Entry into the SCO marks a major diplomatic achievement for Iran, which first sought to join the bloc in the early 2000s, but had so far only achieved observer status. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, on his first overseas trip since taking office last month, called on the SCO to help his country counter US economic pressure.

Sanctions, or in other words economic terrorism, are among the main obstacles to regional collaboration, he said in a speech. The SCO must develop emergency mechanisms to collectively counter the sanctions.

But Ms. Graweski suggested that Iran’s membership in the SCO would bring Iran little material benefit. The group has no legal enforcement capacity, has not yet removed many trade barriers, and has never played a significant role in any armed conflict. For Iran, it’s more about status and the ability to engage with Central Asian states and China, she said.

