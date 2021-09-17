Suicide bombing in Pakistan kills three, injures 20 – the campus





Just weeks after the bombings in Afghanistan killed 13 US Marines and a collision between a vehicle and a landmine killed three Levies policemen, another suicide bombing exploded near the checkpoint from Sona Chan to Quetta, Pakistan on Sunday morning. September 5.

Pakistani police said at least four paramilitary soldiers were killed and 20 others were injured in the blast.

According to The Hindu, 18 of the injured were security officials and the other two were bystanders.

After the attack, senior police officer Azhar Akram told Al Jazeera that some of those injured in the attack were in critical condition and the death toll could rise.

Akram also described that the attacker drove a motorcycle loaded with six kilograms, or 13.23 pounds, of explosives to the paramilitary Frontier Corps checkpoint on the Quetta-Mastung road.

This road is 25 kilometers south of the city of Quetta, the capital of the province of Balochistan, a region of Pakistan that borders Iran and Afghanistan, and is near the Mian Ghundi district, where merchants Hazara traded in vegetables.

According to ABC News, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, an activist who was previously banned from the country, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made a statement on Twitter following the attack.

Condemn the TTP suicide bombing at the FC checkpoint, Mastung Road, Quetta, Khan said. My condolences to the families of the martyrs and my prayers for the recovery of the wounded. Salute our security forces and their sacrifices to ensure our security by thwarting the designs of foreign-backed terrorists.

In response to the attacks, another individual, Balochistan’s Interior Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove also made a statement in an interview with The Hindu about the attack.

The security forces have made countless sacrifices in the war on terror, said Mir Ziaullah. The whole nation is indebted to the martyrs. We are fighting terrorists with all our might and will continue to do so. These violent attacks will not lower the morale of the forces.

While Pakistan’s Prime Minister and Interior Minister of Balochistan condemned the attacks, TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud appeared in an interview for CNN and said that a Muslim’s victory was surely helpful to another muslim.

He suggested that this attack would help the TTP move closer to its goal of gaining control of the tribal border region of Pakistan.

However, this is not the first time that the TTP has struck in Pakistan or Afghanistan.

Pakistani officials said the group’s leaders were directing violence against Pakistan from cross-border sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

General Faiz Hameed, head of the Pakistani intelligence agency, the inter-service intelligence directorate, visited Afghanistan after learning he would speak with the TTP’s Afghan Taliban.

The majority of the attacks that took place before the Pakistani checkpoint were claimed by other separatist groups, including the Baloch Liberation Army and the Baloch Liberation Front.

Before this attack, Baluch separatist groups spent nearly two decades demanding independence for the gas and minerals province during low-intensity insurgencies.

The attack that took place outside the Pakistani capital last week was not the first suicide bombing to take place in the country.

Weeks before this attack, there was a suicide bombing near a vehicle transporting Chinese artwork to Gwadar.

The bombing killed two Pakistani children, who were apparently playing by the side of the road, and injured a Chinese national and two other Pakistanis.

Another attack took place in Quetta, when separatists threw a hand grenade at a shop that sold national flags to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day.

In this attack, one man was killed and four others were injured.

In April, another deadly attack was carried out by the TTP on a luxury hotel in Quetta, killing four people and injuring 12 others.

In an interview with the Daily Times, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, expressed his sympathies and condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers and condemned the TTP for the suicide bombing.

We salute the sacrifices of the martyrs, said Buzdar.

Despite these attacks, Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Agha and Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan believe that even in the midst of these attacks, the morale of the security forces, the nation and the provincial government to eliminate terrorist activity will not be not decreased.

