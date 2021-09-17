Surprise: Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. still laugh at US taxpayers





During Donald Trump’s four years as President, he swindled millions of taxpayer dollars by running official business at his properties, where the incarnate con artist made sure to charge everything from golf carts to candles in passing through water. The biggest source of income, however, seemed to come from charging the Secret Service to rent space in its own resorts; whether it was a weekend in Mar-a-Lago or a night in Bedminster, Trump, who claims to be very wealthy, never thought of letting the individuals protecting his life stay for free, instead forcing the government to shell out much more. of money than what Eric Trump once claimed was about $ 50 a night.

Since former presidents are given Secret Service for life and Trump did not suddenly stop being a crook when he stepped down, this arrangement obviously did not change between January 20 and April 30, he did. billed $ 40,011.15 to the Secret Service, a fair amount of change given that he couldn’t have billed the agency anything.

But Trump is not the only member of his family still costing taxpayers sky-high sums of money.

The Washington Post reports that thanks to the 45th President’s order in his last days in office to extend 24/7 security for six months for Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Tiffany Trump, and three former public servants, taxpayers have been forced to shell out over $ 1.7 million to protect a set of people who (1) have no role in government and (2) can afford to protect themselves. How do the charges break down? Let’s start with Princess Purses and the Prince of New Jersey boy:

Among the first payments made by the Secret Service was Trump’s own company. That day, according to records, Ivanka Trump and her family left Washington for the Trumps Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Ivanka Trump has a cottage on the grounds. Secret Service agents arrived and the Trumps Club billed them for the rooms they were using.

The bill was $ 708.30 for one night, according to records. The rate appeared to be $ 141.66 per room, the same rate the club charged the Secret Service while Trump was still president. Over the next six months, the Secret Service spent an estimated $ 347,000 on plane tickets, hotels and rental cars while protecting Ivanka Trump and her husband, former White House adviser Jared Kushner, according to the records. . Receipts showed the couple were visiting resort destinations: Hawaii, the Utah ski region, an upscale Wyoming ranch, and Kiawah Island, SC

Agents also tracked Kushnernow, a private businessman in the United Arab Emirates in May, paying $ 9,000 for hotel rooms, according to federal spending data released online. The secret services did not specify the price of the plane ticket for this Kushner trip. The Daily Beast reported that the hotel was the Ritz-Carlton in Abu Dhabi, citing a government spending document that said the hotel was Kushner’s choice.

In other words, taxpayers have partly footed the bill for Javanka’s vacation and Kushner’s role as a businessman. Spokesmen for the couple did not respond to Posts’ requests for comment, but if they had, they may have explained why taxpayers are still funding the security details of Kushners and Ivankas as the duo reportedly earned up to $ 640 million working in the White House and can surely pay for such things out of their own pocket. (Another unanswered question: Do Kushner and Ivanka now let the Secret Service use their bathrooms, or do they always have to find a tree outside when nature calls them?)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/09/ivanka-eric-don-jr-trump-secret-service-taxpayer-funded The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos