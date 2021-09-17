At Prime Minister Modi Souvenirs Online Auction Olympian Lovlina Borgohain Gloves Get Best Deal, Here Is Their Value | India News





New Delhi: Sports equipment and equipment of Indian stars of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, including badminton rackets by Krishna Nagar and SL Yathiraj, javelin by Neeraj Chopra and gloves by Lovlina Borgohain, are among the Prime Minister’s memories Narendra Modi who attract the maximum bids in an e-auction by the Ministry of Culture. So far, the highest bid has been received for boxing gloves from Lovlina Borgohain who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. He received an offer of Rs 1.92 crore against a base price of Rs 80 lakh. Chopra’s javelin which gave India its only gold at the 2020 Olympics has drawn an offer of over Rs 1.55 crore while its base price is Rs 1 crore. Paralympians Krishna Nagar and SL Yathiraj’s badminton rackets and the fence used by CA Bhavani Devi at the Olympics received offers of Rs 10 crore each during the day, but in the evening when the offers were reviewed they came to light. false. Currently, the highest bids for Nagar and Yathiraj badminton rackets are Rs 80 lakh and Rs 50 lakh respectively, at par with their base prices. The bid for the fence used by Devi was also Rs 60 lakh, its base price. Devi is the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. A javelin autographed by Tokyo Paralympic Games gold medalist Sumit Antil received an offer of Rs 1.00.08.00 against its base price of Rs 1 crore. The sharp shooting glasses worn by Manish Narwal, who won a gold medal in the SH1 50m mixed pistol final at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, received a highest bid of Rs 95.94 lakh during afternoon, but was seen again at Rs 20 lakh at the end. of the day. The riflescopes were presented by him to the Prime Minister. A badminton racket and bag from Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist PV Sindhu received an offer of Rs 90.02 lakh against his base price of Rs 80 lakh. During this round, approximately 1,330 souvenirs are auctioned online. The auction began on Friday, Prime Minister Modi’s birthday. The javelin used by Neeraj Chopra at the Tokyo Olympics is among the items with the highest base price at Rs 1 crore. The cheapest item is a small decorative elephant for Rs 200. Proceeds from the online auction will go to the Namami Gange mission to conserve and rejuvenate the Ganga River. Souvenirs include sports equipment and equipment from medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians, a replica of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chardham, sculptures and paintings, among others. The wooden model of the Ram Mandir placed inside a glass box has so far received the highest bid of Rs 3 lakh. Another interesting souvenir that caught the eye is the replica of the Rudraksha Convention Center in Varanasi which got an offer of Rs 40 lakh. Individuals and organizations can participate through the pmmementos.Gov.In website between September 17 and October 7. Once the auction is over, the department will notify the highest bidders by email.

