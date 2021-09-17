Capitol Police warn of threats of violence at pro-Donald Trump rally – deadline





U.S. Capitol Police warn of threats of violence at a pro-Donald Trump rally scheduled for Saturday, in which protesters plan to express support for the defendants arrested and charged at the siege of the compound on January 6.

The Justice for J6 rally is expected to attract far-right protesters, but Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told reporters “We would be foolish not to take the information we have seriously. How believable it is, how likely it is, people can make these judgments. But the reality is that we are hearing chatter that I think would be responsible for us planning the way we planned and putting the precautions in place. “

Security was tightened at the Capitol and on its grounds, with a fence reinstalled Thursday morning. Following the attack on January 6, the fence was put up around the complex and, for a time, extended to surrounding streets. The fence was finally dismantled in July.

“We are not going to tolerate violence and we are not going to tolerate any criminal behavior of any kind,” Manger said. He said they were also prepared for clashes between protesters and counter-protesters.

The Pentagon has 100 National Guard soldiers on standby.

Capitol Police said they had expanded their intelligence gathering since Jan.6, as questions remain as to why reports of a possible attempted breach of Capitol Hill failed to reach officials of the Capitol. officers on duty that day.

Sean Gallagher, acting deputy chief of uniformed operations on Capitol Hill, said they were working with more than 25 other agencies on a “transparent integrated plan” for the weekend. The Capitol police will benefit from the on-site support of other agencies.

“We hope and expect a peaceful event this weekend, but our operational plan is scalable so that we are ready for whatever happens,” he said.

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed support for those arrested on January 6, calling them “persecuted” even though they violated the Capitol and ransacked and ransacked areas of the building as Congress validated the results of the ‘presidential election. Some have been shown on video assaulting officers. Earlier this month, the so-called Q-Anon Shaman, who wore furs and a horn hat as he stormed the Capitol and the Senate, pleaded guilty to obstruction charges. federal proceeding, a felony, in a plea deal with prosecutors.

Trump also claimed Saturday’s event was a “setup” meant to embarrass his supporters.

He told The Federalist: “If people don’t show up, they’ll be like, ‘Oh, that’s a lack of spirits.’ And if people show up, they will be harassed. NBC News reported earlier this week that extremist groups were claiming the rally was a “false flag” event meant to entrap people, although there is no evidence to be the case.

The circumstances of the gathering will also be different as Congress will not be in session.

The networks had already taken precautions to cover the demonstration on January 6, in particular by having a crew accompanied by a private security guard. The Journalists’ Committee for Press Freedom issued an opinion on what journalists should do to cover the protest.

If you’re covering events at the U.S. Capitol this weekend, you need to prepare to protect yourself during the protests. Read @rcfp’s guide here: https://t.co/027GzLmLzG

– Freedom of the press (@FreedomofPress) September 17, 2021

