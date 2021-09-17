Five explosive details about the demise of the Trump presidency revealed in new book





Nearly eight months after the end of Donald Trump’s presidency, a succession of new books have revealed dramatic details about the end of his tumultuous four years in the White House. Towards the end of his term, Mr. Trump’s behavior became so worrying to senior U.S. officials that they began to wonder if Mr. Trump’s mental stability would be so compromised after losing the 2020 election that he would drag the country into war.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was so exasperated by the invasion of Capitol Hill by Trump supporters that she told Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley that she branded the president. of a dictator who should have been arrested for attempted coup d’etat. And General Milley himself was so disturbed by the way Mr. Trumps’ antics looked at foreign adversaries that he started a series of behind-the-scenes calls with his Chinese counterpart to assure him that the U.S. government was stable and that Mr. Trump would not launch an attack on Beijing. .

These are just a few of the new details revealed in Peril, an upcoming book by Washington Post writers Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The Independent obtained a copy of the book ahead of its September 21 release date. Here are some of the most explosive books of revelations.

Trump’s top military adviser feared launching nuclear strike on China

After a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Bidens’ Electoral College victory on January 6, Mr. Woodward and Mr. Costa have writes that General Milley feared Mr. Trump would become a thug and order a nuclear strike. on China at some point before he left office on Jan.20.

Two days after the Capitol attack, General Milley called a meeting of senior officers in charge of the National Military Command Center to review the formal process for initiating military actions, including the release of nuclear weapons.

General Milley told the officers that they should ignore any order that did not concern him.

No matter what you are told, you do the procedure. You do the process. And I’m part of that procedure, Mr Milley is said to have said before looking everyone in the eye and asking them to verbally confirm that they understood him.

Milley told a member of the Democratic House he believed Trump wanted his supporters to storm Capitol Hill

When a pro-Trump horde was unleashed on the United States Capitol, Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin contacted General Milley by phone from where she and many of her colleagues took refuge from the crowd.

General Mark Milley at a Pentagon press briefing in July

(PA)

When Ms Slotkin told the General he had to bring the National Guard into the building, General Milley replied that help was on the way and added that he had informed Vice President Mike Pence and not the President .

He told Ms Slotkin he believed Mr Trump wanted the riot to happen and was taking advantage of it, according to the book.

I think he wanted this. I think he likes it. I think he wants this chaos. He wants his supporters to fight to the end, General Milley told the MP, according to the book, before adding: I don’t know.

McCarthy had to convince Trump to leave a note for Biden

Since President Ronald Reagan left a handwritten note to incoming President George HW Bush in January 1989, the practice of an American leader conveying a message to his successor has become a tradition that personifies the peaceful transfer of power in the American system.

But that tradition nearly ended when Mr. Trump lost his candidacy for re-election. According to the book, Mr. Trump only decided to write a handwritten message for Mr. Biden after weeks of exhortation from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

When Mr. McCarthy and Mr. Trump spoke at 10 p.m. the day before inauguration day, Mr. Trump told him he had completed the note, but declined California Republicans’ pleas to call Mr. Biden.

Mr McCarthy reportedly told him that it would be important for the country for the incoming and outgoing presidents to speak out to make the transition real, since Mr Trump has blocked administration officials from cooperating with the transition team from Mr. Bidens until it was clear that the elections were over. and he had lost.

Do it for me, he pleaded. You have to call him. Call Joe Biden.

Mr. Trump replied: No.

Mr. McCarthy would ask twice more, and Mr. Trump would decline twice more.

Trump hung up on Lindsey Graham for telling her he screwed up his presidency

Senator Lindsey Graham once called the former president racial bait, xenophobic religious fanaticism, but the South Carolina Republican would become one of Mr. Trump’s closest allies on Capitol Hill.

According to Mr Woodward and Mr Costa, Mr Graham continued to speak regularly with Mr Trump during his post-presidency and views him as an ally, but their alliance has gone through difficult times.

Lindsey Graham donated $ 500,000 to overturn election result

(Getty)

In a midsummer phone call between the two, Mr Graham allegedly criticized his close ally for perpetuating lies about the 2020 election.

You keep saying the election was rigged and you were cheated, you lost a close election, the senator continued, according to the book.

After telling Mr. Trump You f ***** your presidency, the twice indicted former president reportedly hung up the phone.

President says his Jewish son-in-law is more loyal to Israel than to the United States

During a meeting at the White House, Mr. Trump reportedly said that Jared Kushner, the senior White House adviser who is married to his daughter Ivanka, is more loyal to Israel than to the United States.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump earlier this month

(Getty Images)

Mr. Kushner, a practicing Jew whose family owns and operates a large real estate business, has been tasked with managing the Trump administration’s Middle East peace strategy from the start of his father-in-law presidency. And although his family has deep personal and financial ties to the Jewish state, Mr. Kushner is an American citizen and does not have dual citizenship with Israel.

Mr. Trump’s use of what the Anti-Defamation League calls an anti-Semitic trope was not new to the former president, who has repeatedly accused American Jews who vote Democrats of being disloyal to Israel and implied that American Jews should vote on the basis of the interests of a country that is not their own.

Months before losing the 2020 election, Mr. Trump told a group of Jewish-American leaders during a White House conference call marking the Jewish New Year that Jews should vote for him because Democrats would be voting for him. bad for Israel, adding that we love your country.

As he angrily declared to a reporter for an Orthodox Jewish weekly magazine that he was the least anti-Semitic person you have ever seen in your life, Mr. Trump’s presidency has been marked by a significant increase in anti-Semitic activity, including the August 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, during which protesters chanted Jews Will Not Replace Us and the October 2018 mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh .

