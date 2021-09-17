“We will not rest …”: Prime Minister Modi humbled himself beyond words after birthday greetings and recorded vaccinations | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his gratitude to all who wished him his birthday, saying he was humiliated and upset beyond words. Prime Minister Modi also thanked the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who had pushed for a record vaccination as part of the Seva and Samarpan campaign. In a series of tweets, the PM said he cherishes every wish and it gives him the strength to work harder for the nation. I am humbled and overwhelmed beyond words. To everyone who wished me today – I want to express my gratitude from the bottom of my heart, he tweeted. The BJP’s plan to boost the inoculation campaign led to a record-breaking feat of delivering two crore Covid-19 vaccines in a single day. India had administered more than 2.11 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by 6 p.m., according to data available on the government-run Co-WIN portal. Read also | Had the BJP worked not only for “baker”: Rahul Gandhi’s new jibe on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday The Prime Minister recognized the hard work of the doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare and all the front line workers who made the vaccination campaign a success. Every Indian would be proud of today’s record number of vaccinations, he added. Countless individuals and organizations have immersed themselves in one or another noble act of community service today. I salute them for their remarkable efforts. There is nothing better than giving back to society and helping others, Prime Minister Modi tweeted. He also expressed his gratitude to the media for bringing many of his old memories and anecdotes to life, saying they creatively presented many events from years past. As birthday wishes poured in for Prime Minister Modi, who turned 71 today, Congress celebrated National Unemployment Day across India. The Indian Youth Congress, which led the program, said the unemployment rate in the country fell from 2.4% to 10.3% in just one year. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who wished the prime minister a birthday courtesy in the morning, said the party would not have observed “National Unemployment Day” if the BJP had worked for the public and not for its people. friends, in an apparent reference to a few companies that made massive gains during the pandemic.

