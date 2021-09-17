UK removes 8 countries, including Turkey, from red list of travelers





The UK government on Friday announced a major simplification of its rules for international travel to boost the tourism industry, including removing the need for fully vaccinated passengers to take costly COVID-19 tests upon arrival from countries at low risk, reports the Daily Sabah. Under the new proposals, destinations will simply be rated low or high risk, instead of red, orange and green. Eight countries – including Turkey, Pakistan and the Maldives – will be removed from the high-risk red band starting next Wednesday, meaning passengers from those countries will no longer be required to self-quarantine in a hotel. Turkey was the most popular destination on the red list, attracting around 2.3 million British holidaymakers a year before the pandemic. From October 4, passengers arriving from low-risk countries will be allowed to take a cheaper lateral flow test, rather than the privately administered PCR lab tests now required. PCR tests for a family can now cost hundreds of pounds. “Today’s changes mean a simpler and more straightforward system. A solution with less testing and lower costs, allowing more people to travel, see loved ones or do business around the world while giving the travel industry a boost, ”said Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps in a statement. He said the changes were possible due to the high vaccination rate in Britain. Almost 82% of people aged 16 and over in the UK are fully vaccinated. The changes initially apply to England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have set their own policies and have yet to say what they plan to do. Unvaccinated travelers will still need to self-isolate for 10 days, as well as take coronavirus tests before and after their trips. To boost tourism, Britain said it would recognize vaccinations given in 17 other countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan and South Korea. Previously, he had only recognized shots fired in the UK, US and EU. While Turkish tourism has seen a strong rebound from last year, with foreign visitor arrivals in July quadrupling to 4.36 million, it has remained well below pre-pandemic levels. absence of the British having blocked progress. Airlines and travel agencies argued for months that sweeping changes were needed in the system or that more job losses would follow the 100,000 already lost. They blamed the tests and complicated rules for the slow resumption of air travel over the summer. The industry, already on its knees after 18 months of restrictions, faces a cliff as a government holiday program ends later this month as winter approaches, as fewer people travel and that businesses tend to lose. News.Az

