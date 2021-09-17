Covid drug given to Donald Trump will be extended to patients in NHS hospitals





Former US President Donald Trump (Niall Carson / PA) (PA Archives)

A drug given to former US President Donald Trump when he had coronavirus last year is to be rolled out to vulnerable patients in NHS hospitals.

Last month, Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced Ronapreve as the first treatment designed specifically for Covid-19 to receive regulatory approval in the UK.

The Department of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC) said on Friday it had the potential to benefit thousands of patients, with its roll-out initially targeting those who have not mounted an antibody response to Covid-19.

It will be used to treat patients without antibodies aged 50 and over and those aged 12 to 49 who are immunocompromised.

The government has purchased enough medicine to treat eligible inpatients across the UK from next week, the department said.

Sajid Javid (Victoria Jones / PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Javid said: We have secured a brand new treatment for our most vulnerable patients in UK hospitals and I am delighted it is saving lives as early as next week.

The UK is the world leader in identifying and deploying life-saving medicines, especially for Covid-19, and we will continue our essential work to find the best treatments available to save lives and protect the NHS.

In August, the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said data from clinical trials it evaluated showed Ronapreve can be used to prevent infection, treat symptoms of infection. severe and reduce the likelihood of being hospitalized.

The trials took place before widespread vaccination and before the emergence of viral variants.

The drug, a combination of two monoclonal antibodies, has become the first monoclonal antibody combination product approved for use in the prevention and treatment of acute infection with the virus in the UK.

Monoclonal antibodies are man-made proteins that act like natural human antibodies in the immune system.

The MHRA said the drug, developed by pharmaceutical companies Regeneron and Roche and previously known as REGN-Cov2, is given by injection or infusion and works on the lining of the respiratory system where it binds tightly to the virus and prevents him from gaining access to cells.

The story continues

The DHSC said that people who are immunocompromised include those with certain cancers or autoimmune diseases who have difficulty developing an antibody response to the virus, either by being exposed to Covid-19 or by being vaccinated.

Antibody tests will first be used to determine if patients are HIV negative, which means they have not had a sufficient antibody response.

The treatment antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, will then be given by infusion.

The DHSC said advice will be sent to clinicians so they can start prescribing treatment as soon as possible.

