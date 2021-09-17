Narendra Modi will be 71, will he continue as Prime Minister if the BJP wins the 2024 LS polls? | India News





NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 on Friday, there is growing debate as to whether he will remain as head of government even after 2025.

The reason behind the debate is the ruling BJP’s unwritten rule to remove politicians from ministerial and organizational positions at the age of 75.

Prime Minister Modi would be 73 years old in the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha.

If the BJP wins the legislative elections of 2024 and Modi becomes Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, he will be able to step down as Prime Minister after September 17, 2025 because he will be 75 years old. This can happen if the BJP strictly follows the unwritten rule on the age of its leaders in ministerial and party positions.

However, the BJP can treat PM Modis’ case as an exception and allow him to continue in his post well beyond the age of 75.

At present, Modi is the fourth oldest PM in the country. While the first PM Pt Jawaharlal Nehru was in office for 17 consecutive years, his daughter Indira Gandhi served as PM for 16 years in different terms. Modis’ immediate predecessor, Manmohan Singh, served as Prime Minister for 10 consecutive years from 2004 to 2014.

Modi would overtake Manmohan Singh in 2024. He will need to stay in office until 2031 to surpass both Nehru and Indira Gandhi and set the record for being India’s longest-serving prime minister.

However, as for other top BJP leaders, they retired after Modi became Prime Minister in 2014 and the Home Secretary became party chairman the same year. The latest to resign is BS Yediyurappa, who resigned as chief minister of Karnataka in July at the age of 78.

One of the big reasons for Yediyurappas’ exit is said to be his age.

Even before the 2014 elections in Lok Sabha, several top leaders – such as Yashwant Sinha, Jaswant Singh and Shatrughan Sinha – had not received party tickets to compete. All these three leaders brandished the banner of revolt.

Jaswant Singh ran as an independent candidate and lost. Even though the BJP sent his son Jayant Sinha from the same Hazaribagh constituency to Jharkhand, Yashwant Sinha continued to criticize Modi and the party.

Finally, Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan left the BJP while Jaswant Singh died after a long illness.

Unlike Jaswant Singh, Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha, two BJP leaders, LK Advani and MM Joshi, received the BJP ticket for the 2014 elections in Lok Sabha. However, when Modi became prime minister, Advani and Joshi – who had won the parliamentary elections – were not included in the cabinet. The BJP created a new Margdarshak Mandal and included the two in it in addition to the ailing former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Since then, several leaders who have crossed 75 years have been housed in governorships. They include Anandiben Patel, Kalyan Singh, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Najma Heptulla, Vajubhai Vala and Lalji Tandon who have been appointed governors of Uttar Pradesh (UP), Maharashtra, Manipur, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

While Anandiben Patel and Koshiyari remain respectively governors of the UP and Maharashtra, Kalyan Singh, Vala, Heptulla and Tandon have completed their terms in their respective states. Kalyan Singh passed away on August 21 while Tandon passed away on July 21, 2020.

