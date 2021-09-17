“Boris Johnson’s talentless Cabinet team is leading us all to relegation” – Brian Reade

Brian Reade says the recent Prime Minister’s reshuffle has confirmed that we have never seen such a shortage of capacity in a group of public figures, and Britain’s poorest people will suffer.

Even the most tribal football fans can sometimes have a furtive admiration for their rivals.

Back then, I was often left in awe of Manchester United’s glorious triumvirate of Best, Law and Charlton and the beauty of the Arsenals team of the Invincibles.

And at the risk of sending you up for breakfast, I even admit that there were ministers in the service of Margaret Thatcher, like Ken Clarke and Michael Heseltine, who had qualities that I respected.

But as I examined the comings and goings during this week, the Tory cabinet reshuffle, I can honestly say that I have never seen such a shortage of talent in a set of public figures.

Most are so out of depth that Priti Patel should have sent a flotilla of Coast Guard lifeboats to Westminster. If only she could figure out how.

Some Tory lackeys have claimed Johnson assembled an all-talented team, an analysis almost as sad and embarrassing as Billie Pipers’ flashbacks walking down the aisle with Laurence Fox. Indeed, watching the main characters of the characters felt like a trip down Comedy Lane.

There was Frank Spencer (Gavin Williamson) and the Hi-de-Hi! The director of the summer camp (Dominic Raab) was fired, while a former contestant of Im A Celebrity (Nadine Dorries) and a serial parody clip on Have I Got News For You (Liz Truss) were promoted.

Williamson is arguably Britain’s most catastrophic minister, even overtaking Chris Grayling (who once handed a ferry contract to a non-ferry company) for benchmark incompetence.

The best that anyone has ever said of the former chief whip is that he knows where the bodies are buried, but we soon realized that they meant he was so dense that he had just realized what a cemetery is.











All you need to know about the reptilian Raab is that he once called British workers the worst lazy people in the world, as the British Foreign Secretary opted to lie on a beach in Crete during the fall of Kabul.

His replacement Truss, who became a viral joke on social media when she told the Conservative conference that we import two-thirds of our cheese and IT’S A DISGRACE is hailed as a genius for his post-trade deals. Brexit.

However, officials gave it the nickname Ctrl C + Ctrl V because it only copied and pasted the agreements already in place with the EU.













Making Dorries Secretary of Culture is as random as putting Kerry Katona in charge of the Treasury. An even dumber philistine than Sarah Palin, she once said it was time for a charismatic figure like Tommy Robinson to rule the country. And she got Culture.

Former Conservative Minister Anna Soubry summed up Dorries’ appointment as the final confirmation that we have the worst prime minister and government ever.

But worse than that, we have the most cynical element. This reshuffle was deliberately announced the same afternoon that MPs debated the despicable decision to take more than 1,000 pa from millions of people on universal credit.



















A decision that the United Nations has deemed unreasonable because it violates international human rights law and is likely to trigger an explosion of poverty.

Yet the comedic constitution of a cabinet of none of the talent has been hailed by Tories as the team that will keep Johnson’s promise to bring the country up to speed.

Sadly, the tears that will soon fall on the faces of Britain’s poorest people will not be laughs.