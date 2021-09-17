Politics
“Boris Johnson’s talentless Cabinet team is leading us all to relegation” – Brian Reade
Brian Reade says the recent Prime Minister’s reshuffle has confirmed that we have never seen such a shortage of capacity in a group of public figures, and Britain’s poorest people will suffer.
Image: Getty Images)
Even the most tribal football fans can sometimes have a furtive admiration for their rivals.
Back then, I was often left in awe of Manchester United’s glorious triumvirate of Best, Law and Charlton and the beauty of the Arsenals team of the Invincibles.
And at the risk of sending you up for breakfast, I even admit that there were ministers in the service of Margaret Thatcher, like Ken Clarke and Michael Heseltine, who had qualities that I respected.
But as I examined the comings and goings during this week, the Tory cabinet reshuffle, I can honestly say that I have never seen such a shortage of talent in a set of public figures.
Most are so out of depth that Priti Patel should have sent a flotilla of Coast Guard lifeboats to Westminster. If only she could figure out how.
Do you agree? Give your opinion in the comments section
(
Picture:
AFP via Getty Images)
Some Tory lackeys have claimed Johnson assembled an all-talented team, an analysis almost as sad and embarrassing as Billie Pipers’ flashbacks walking down the aisle with Laurence Fox. Indeed, watching the main characters of the characters felt like a trip down Comedy Lane.
There was Frank Spencer (Gavin Williamson) and the Hi-de-Hi! The director of the summer camp (Dominic Raab) was fired, while a former contestant of Im A Celebrity (Nadine Dorries) and a serial parody clip on Have I Got News For You (Liz Truss) were promoted.
Williamson is arguably Britain’s most catastrophic minister, even overtaking Chris Grayling (who once handed a ferry contract to a non-ferry company) for benchmark incompetence.
The best that anyone has ever said of the former chief whip is that he knows where the bodies are buried, but we soon realized that they meant he was so dense that he had just realized what a cemetery is.
Get all the latest political news straight to your inbox. Subscribe to one of the Mirror newsletters
All you need to know about the reptilian Raab is that he once called British workers the worst lazy people in the world, as the British Foreign Secretary opted to lie on a beach in Crete during the fall of Kabul.
His replacement Truss, who became a viral joke on social media when she told the Conservative conference that we import two-thirds of our cheese and IT’S A DISGRACE is hailed as a genius for his post-trade deals. Brexit.
However, officials gave it the nickname Ctrl C + Ctrl V because it only copied and pasted the agreements already in place with the EU.
Making Dorries Secretary of Culture is as random as putting Kerry Katona in charge of the Treasury. An even dumber philistine than Sarah Palin, she once said it was time for a charismatic figure like Tommy Robinson to rule the country. And she got Culture.
Former Conservative Minister Anna Soubry summed up Dorries’ appointment as the final confirmation that we have the worst prime minister and government ever.
But worse than that, we have the most cynical element. This reshuffle was deliberately announced the same afternoon that MPs debated the despicable decision to take more than 1,000 pa from millions of people on universal credit.
(
Picture:
REUTERS)
A decision that the United Nations has deemed unreasonable because it violates international human rights law and is likely to trigger an explosion of poverty.
Yet the comedic constitution of a cabinet of none of the talent has been hailed by Tories as the team that will keep Johnson’s promise to bring the country up to speed.
Sadly, the tears that will soon fall on the faces of Britain’s poorest people will not be laughs.
Read more
Read more
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnsons-talent-free-cabinet-25009739
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]