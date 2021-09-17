New Zealand abandons Pakistan cricket tour, wary of attacks | Region





RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) New Zealand on Friday abandoned its cricket tour in Pakistan because of fear of attack outside the Rawalpindi stadium, according to the Pakistani government.

New Zealand Cricket declined to reveal the nature of its own government’s safety alert that prompted the sudden decision to cancel the tour moments before the scheduled start of the one-day international series in Rawalpindi. The two teams had stayed at their hotel.

Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan that cricketers could be attacked outside the stadium.

Khan, who is on a government visit to Tajikistan, told Ardern that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threats of any kind exist to the visiting team.

Ahmed said he had no information about a security threat against New Zealanders and backed Khan at a press conference.

He told him that the public order situation is the best in our country and we give a guarantee that there is no security problem here, there is no security threat “, Ahmed said. “But the Prime Minister of New Zealand said the issue is not the threat, but we have such information that when the team comes out they can be attacked, they therefore unilaterally canceled their tour.

Ardern said she received a phone call from the Pakistani prime minister in which she explained that she agreed with the NZC that player safety is paramount.

When I spoke with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, I expressed our thanks for taking care of the New Zealand cricket team, ”said Ardern. “I know how disappointing it will be for everyone that the game doesn’t take place, but we totally support the decision. it is done. Player safety must be paramount.

The security issue mystified Pakistani hosts.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said with the Pakistani government that they “have made full security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have insured New Zealand Cricket in the same way.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has hinted that they will protest to the International Cricket Council against the NZC’s unilateral move.

It was a crazy day! I’m so sorry for the fans and our players, Raja tweeted. Coming off the tour taking a one-sided approach to a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it is not shared !! What world does New Zealand live in? New Zealand will hear us at ICC.

The NZC said on its website: Following an escalation in levels of threat from the New Zealand government to Pakistan and advice from NZC security advisers on the ground, it was decided that the Black Caps would not continue the tour. Arrangements are now being made for the departure of the teams.

New Zealand’s first visit to Pakistan in 18 years consisted of three ODIs in Rawalpindi and five Twenty20s in Lahore. Both towns and security arrangements were approved by the NZC security team last month.

Ahmed said Pakistan had authorized the organization of the matches without spectators, but New Zealand had rejected the offer. Pakistan has therefore allowed the Rawalpindi and Lahore stadiums to have 25% attendance due to the pandemic. But the Pindi Stadium was not open to spectators on Friday as New Zealand decided to abandon the tour.

NZC chief executive David White said the advice he received made the tour impossible to continue and that he was supported by the New Zealand Cricket Players Association.

I understand this will be a blow to the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe it is the only responsible option, White said.

The PCB said they had done their best to win over the Kiwis, but cricket fans in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed with this last minute (New Zealand) pullout.

Pakistani captain Babar Azam expressed disappointment at the cancellation, while former Pakistani fast pitcher Shoaib Akhtar tweeted: New Zealand just killed Pakistani cricket.

England’s men’s and women’s teams are expected in Pakistan for a short two-game T20 streak next month, and the England and Wales Cricket Council has said it will make a final call for tours this week. -end.

The men from England have not played an international in Pakistan since 2005, while the women are visiting for the first time.

Were aware of New Zealand’s decision to withdraw from the Pakistan tour due to a security alert, the ECB said. We are liaising with our security team which is on the ground in Pakistan to fully understand the situation. The ECB board will then decide within the next 24 to 48 hours whether our planned tour should continue.

Pakistan was a no-go area for international cricketers for a decade after terrorists attacked the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009. The ambush killed seven people and injured several Sri Lankan cricketers , including Thilan Samaraweera, who is part of the New Zealand tour. management as a batting coach.

Since the international teams resumed their tour of Pakistan in 2019, this is the first time a team has had to retire while in the country.

The players are in good hands, said Heath Mills, managing director of the New Zealand Cricket Players Association. They are safe and each is acting in their best interests.

Munir Ahmed of Islamabad contributed to this report

