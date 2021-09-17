Blinken: US will help strengthen Israeli ties with Arab states





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday pledged to encourage more Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel as he held a virtual meeting with his Israeli and Arab counterparts to mark the first anniversary of a set of historic diplomatic agreements. The event – hosted with counterparts from Blinkens and senior officials from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco – was the most publicized endorsement by the Biden administrations of the so-called Abraham Accords, which was widely regarded as a diplomatic success for the former Republican president. Donald Trump. Democratic President Joe Biden has backed the deals since taking office in January, and senior aides have said they want more Arab countries to normalize their relations with Israel after decades of enmity. But until now, the administration has been cold about commemorating the anniversary of the agreements brokered by the United States. On Friday, however, Blinken praised their diplomatic and economic advantages, saying: “This administration will continue to build on the successful efforts of the last administration to advance normalization.” He said the Biden administration would help strengthen Israel’s growing ties with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco – as well as Sudan, which also achieved a breakthrough with Israel last year – and would work to deepen Israel’s relations with Egypt and Jordan, which have long standing peace agreements. Blinken said Washington would encourage more countries to follow suit. “We want to widen the circle of peaceful diplomacy,” he said. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid agreed, saying: “This Abraham Accords club is also open to new members. He estimated that the standardization agreements generated $ 650 million in direct trade. The leaders of Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the agreements at the White House last September. The following month, Israel and Sudan announced they would normalize their relations, and Morocco established diplomatic relations with Israel in December, after Biden defeated Trump in the election. Some critics have said Trump encouraged Arab rapprochement with Israel while ignoring Palestinian statehood aspirations. But Blinken, who has sought to mend ties with Palestinians who have been severely damaged under Trump, said: a permanent goal of advancing a negotiated peace between Israelis and Palestinians. “ Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani in a recorded message called for pushing for “a just and comprehensive resolution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. US officials have said the conditions are not in place to push for a resumption of the Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, which collapsed in 2014. But they hope to see the foundations for future negotiations laid.



