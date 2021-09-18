PM Modis celebrates its events | Latest India News





From essay contests and special prayers to 71kg cakes, 71ft tall candies and cutouts, states led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and political workers pulled out all the stops on Friday to celebrate the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modis. In Gujarat, primary education officials issued a circular, dated September 14, addressed to all public schools and helped organize an essay contest on My Favorite Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Special prayers were offered on Friday morning on behalf of the Prime Minister at the temples of Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri. in Delhi, 71 girls cut 71 cakes in Delhi to mark the day. I am humbled and overwhelmed beyond words. To everyone who wished me today – I want to express my gratitude from the bottom of my heart, Modi tweeted in the evening. 20-DAY CELEBRATIONS Several states have launched 20-day celebrations, commemorating the period between September 17, the prime minister’s birthday, and October 7, the day he took office as chief minister of Gujarat in 2001, marking the 20 years of his political life. In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the 20 days would be called Vikas Utsav. Uttar Pradesh State Unit Head Swatantra Dev Singh began the celebrations on Friday by lighting 71 earthen lamps at Lucknows Hanuman Setu Temple. In Varanasi, in the district of Modis Lok Sabha, the BJP lit 71,000 diyas at the temple of Bharat Mata. Party officials also distributed 71 kilogram laddoos to all assembly constituencies that make up the Varanasi Lok Sabha headquarters. Party workers also congratulated 71 farmers, 71 soldiers and 71 frontline workers. In Haryana, the BJP launched a 20-day sewa aur samarpan (service and offer) campaign. During this period, the BJP plans to organize 71 blood donation camps, plant 71,000 saplings and conduct seminars on 71 costly policies and programs of the Center. In Assam, the BJP said its nearly 4.2 million cadres would participate in a statewide sewa aur samarpan campaign. Over the next fortnight, all of our party leaders, executives, ministers and MPs will be involved in various social protection initiatives. We pray that Modijis will live long and healthy so that he can realize his dream of making India a leading country in the world, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In Karnataka, the Basavaraj Bonmai government launched 20 days of celebrations with 1,000 tablets and 350 laptops donated to public schools in Bengaluru. Other activities included the distribution of books, the launch of smart boards and the launch of the educational app Prerana. Prayers in temples Prayers for the health of the Prime Minister were offered, including by senior ministers and chief ministers of states led by the BJP. The temple of Varanasis Bharat Mata was illuminated by 71,000 earthen lamps. A 71-meter-long chunari (a stole, his custom of putting a chunari in the Ganges) at the Ganges at Dashashwamedh Ghat was offered and aartis were performed in 71 important temples in Varanasi. Haryana BJP OP Dhankar leader and assembly chairman Gian Chand Gupta, along with BJP workers, held a havan at Mansa Devi shrine in Panchkula while in Guwahati, BJP members lit diyas at the Kamakhya and Sarma temple offered prayers to Bangshi Gopal Naamghar. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually participated in prayers offered at Kedarnath and Gangotri shrines and prayed for the prime minister’s long life. The Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, offered prayers at the Tripurasundari temple in the Gomati district, considered one of the Shaktipeethas (51 places of spiritual worship dedicated to the goddess Shakti). 71 thematic events Seventy-one kg of laddus each was distributed among the eight constituencies of the Varanasi Assembly. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP workers distributed 71 pounds, 71 kilograms of candy and planted 71 saplings. A 71-foot cutout of Modi was unveiled at Mehsana in Gujarat while a 71-foot PM-themed rangoli was seen in Center Square in Vadodara. Inaugurations and planting and distribution campaigns In Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar opened 70 oxygen plants and wrote a birthday message for the prime minister on a whiteboard. 38 of these factories were built using the PM Cares fund and the remaining 32 were funded by the state government. In Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant distributed free wheelchairs. BJP Union Minister Prahlad Joshi participated in a sanitation campaign in Dehradun, while in Chandigarh, the BJP unit organized a sanitation campaign, tree planting, vaccination campaign , hawan and a blood donation camp. Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar also participated in a tree planting at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

