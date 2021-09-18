Trump’s Defense Secretary’s office held an appeal with China on January 6, two days before Milley’s controversial appeal





According to two sources familiar with the matter, during a call previously scheduled for January 6, the Assistant Deputy Secretary of Defense for China, Chad Sbragia, spoke with his Chinese counterpart, in what a former US official described as a routine exchange leading to the impending transition between two presidential administrations.

In the days following the revelation of Milley’s Jan.8 call, as well as the one he had in October, Sbragia’s former boss, then Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller , has been among Milley’s fiercest critics.

In a statement released Wednesday, Miller accused Milley of a “shameful and unprecedented act of insubordination” which violated “the inviolable principle of civilian control of the military,” and insisted he “did not did not and would never authorize “such commitments.

Still, in an interview with CNN on Friday, Miller admitted that he likely would not have been made aware of such routine engagements his office or Milley would have had with China. Miller also clarified that his criticism of Milley was not about the call he got in January, but the one he got in October 2020, under the leadership of then Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

“I don’t care about coordination calls. It’s only fitting that he calls his counterparts,” Miller told CNN in a text Friday.

Milley’s appeals are detailed in “Peril,” an upcoming book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa of the Washington Post.

A former US official briefed on Milley’s call said it was “implausible that [Milley’s call] would have been done without Sbragia’s knowledge. Moreover, this person said, such a routine call likely would not have triggered the Defense Secretary’s notification, a fact Miller confirmed to CNN on Friday.

“The verbal brief I received seemed fairly innocuous,” the former manager added, but said, “Milley was not always the best at coordinating well.”

As CNN reported on Wednesday, there were 15 people on the two video calls Milley held with her Chinese counterpart, one on October 30 and the other on January 8 – including a representative from the State Department. , according to a current defense official. Yet none of them came from the defense secretary’s office, the former U.S. official said.

Several former U.S. officials said there was almost certainly no transcript of the call, only notes taken by staff members. Those notes, along with an official reading, were shared with the intelligence community and the agency, according to the current defense official.

Milley on Friday defended appeals he made to his Chinese counterpart during Donald Trump’s final months in office as “perfectly within the scope of the duties and responsibilities” of his job as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reported the Wall Street Journal.

“These are routine calls to discuss the issues of the day, to reassure both allies and adversaries in this case, to ensure strategic stability,” Milley told reporters traveling with him on board. a military jet, the newspaper reported.

A December meeting

A former senior defense official told CNN that during a meeting in early December between Milley, Miller and other senior defense officials, Milley also told Miller that he had an open dialogue with his Chinese counterpart. which was underway under former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

Before Milley’s call in January, the first former US official said: “I have discussed with his team that this is a good opportunity to remind the Chinese that any period of transition should not be seen as a opportunity for Chinese adventurism. period, it was a good and responsible thing to do. ”

Miller had previously admitted to CNN that he likely received “superficial” notification of the call, but raised questions about the level of detail he received before or after.

At the time, Miller had only been in office for a few months. Former President Donald Trump sacked Defense Secretary Mark Esper following the election and installed Miller and a handful of other officials on an interim basis in the last 60 days of administration.

Now, even among Milley’s critics, there appears to be little controversy over the content of the January exchange, as described by both Woodward and Costa as well as other sources.

October call

Along with his Jan. 8 appeal, “Peril” documents another channel appeal Milley made to China’s top general, Li Zuocheng, in October. Milley made the appeal due to intelligence suggesting that China was increasingly concerned that the United States would attack them, according to several sources familiar with the matter, Milley sought to calm Li by reassuring him that the United States was not. were not considering a strike.

The call was a “sophisticated and appropriate step taken to reduce risk with the Chinese on the basis of evidence and clear facts that the Chinese had made a gross conceptual miscalculation,” the former US official said. attack imminent, as some critics read the story of the appeal as presented in “Peril”.

“General Li, you and I have known each other for five years now,” Milley said during the Oct. 30 appeal, according to Woodward and Costa. “If we’re going to attack, I’ll call you ahead. It won’t be a surprise. It won’t be love at first sight.”

“If there was a war or some kind of kinetic action between the United States and China, there would be a build-up, as there has always been in history,” Milley told Li according to the delivered.

“Peril” also details a secret meeting that Milley called in his Pentagon office two days after the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, in which Milley reviewed the procedure for launching nuclear weapons, telling senior officers of the army that they should consult him before continuing. with any command.

“No matter what you are told, you do the procedure. You do the process. And I’m part of that procedure,” Milley said, according to the book.

This account is of much greater concern to some former officials who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity and to outside analysts, who see him as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs – whose statutory role is advisory, not a command authority – inserting unduly in the chain of command.

