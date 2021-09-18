‘New reality’ in Afghanistan, time to support people, says Imran Khan





Pakistan has suffered from the spillovers of the conflict and has an interest in a peaceful Afghanistan, he said.

Islamabad:

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said today that a “new reality” has been established in Afghanistan after the Taliban took power in Kabul and that it is now in the “collective interest” of the international community to ensure that there is no resumption of conflict in this war-torn country. and it will never again be a haven for terrorists.

Addressing the 21st Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO-CHS) in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe, Khan said it should be a relief to the world that the The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the total withdrawal of forces from the country took place “without bloodshed, without civil war and without a mass exodus of refugees.”

Pakistan, which has suffered from the spillovers of conflict and instability in Afghanistan, has an interest in Afghanistan being peaceful and stable, he said.

“The sudden change from the previous government that surprised everyone, the takeover by the Taliban and the total withdrawal of foreign forces, created a new reality in Afghanistan.

“That all of this has happened without bloodshed, without civil war and without a mass exodus of refugees, should be a relief,” Khan said, adding that it is now in the collective interest of the international community to ensure that there is no new conflict. in Afghanistan and the security situation has stabilized.

Equally urgent priorities are to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse, he said.

“We must remember that the previous government depended heavily on foreign aid and its withdrawal could lead to economic collapse. Now is the time to support the Afghan people, firmly and unequivocally,” he said. .

He said the Taliban leadership should keep their commitments.

“The Taliban must keep promises made above all for an inclusive political structure where all ethnic groups are represented. This is vital for the stability of Afghanistan,” he said.

The history of Afghanistan is a testament to the fact that the country values ​​its sovereignty and cannot be controlled from the outside, he said, adding that he believes that a positive engagement of the international community with the Afghanistan is extremely important.

“There is a rare opportunity to finally end 40 years of war in Afghanistan; this moment should not be wasted, ”he said.

It would be unwise at this critical stage to spread negativity or engage in malicious propaganda as some spoilers have sought to do, he said, adding that it would only undermine the prospects for peace, to the detriment of the Afghan people.

He said that guided by “the spirit of Shanghai”, the SCO has steadily grown in size and stature.

“Today, the SCO cumulatively represents 44% of the world’s population, 25% of the world’s landmass and 20% of global GDP.

“For our part, we must resist any drift towards a bloc policy and stress that peaceful coexistence and cooperation – not confrontation – should be the main drivers of world politics,” Khan said.

On the question of the origin of COVID-19, Mr. Khan supported China, Pakistan’s “all-weather ally”.

“We believe that science must continue to guide the world’s efforts in its fight against the pandemic. Attempts to politicize the question of the origin of the virus must be avoided because it divides at a time when the world must unite.” , did he declare.

The vaccine should also be available to everyone on an equitable basis and as a global public good, Khan said.

On the issue of terrorism, he said: “As the world marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, we have all been reminded that despite the serious efforts of the international community, the threats posed by terrorism persist.

“Associating a religion with terrorism has allowed far-right, populist and supremacist groups around the world to spread, multiply and accumulate their influence.

“In some cases, such extremist and fanatic ideologies have come up to seize state power in so-called democracies,” Khan said without naming any country.

“The fight against terrorism will not be won if we ignore these threats and challenges – the most important of which is state terrorism, perpetrated against people living under foreign occupation in disputed territories,” he said.

Khan said Pakistan has suffered more than 80,000 casualties and economic losses of over $ 150 billion, in addition to millions of internally displaced persons.

Dealing with threats to international and regional peace and security is of vital interest to the SCO.

“We believe that the faithful implementation of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council for the peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes is a necessary condition for peace and indispensable for creating an environment of cooperation.

“Unilateral and illegal measures aimed at modifying the status of disputed territories in violation of Security Council resolutions run counter to this objective. relationships, ”Khan said.

On connectivity, Khan said the network of rail, road, sea and air links across the SCO region will usher in a new era of improved commerce, energy flows and people-to-people exchange.

These cross-regional ties will be strengthened by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which is progressing steadily, he said.

He also congratulated the SCO on turning 20 years old and said Pakistan would continue to play its role as a member of the group.

The eight-member SCO group of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan holds its 21st summit in Dushanbe.

Afghanistan is an observer at the SCO.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/new-reality-in-afghanistan-time-to-stand-by-people-says-imran-khan-2544476 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos