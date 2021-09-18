COP26: Boris Johnson Says Glasgow Climate Talks “Just Must Succeed” Ahead of Major Conference | Climate News

The Glasgow climate talks “just need to succeed,” said Boris Johnson, as he urged representatives to arrive at COP26 in November armed with the commitments needed to “get us to net zero as soon as possible”.

Speaking ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in the United States next week, and with just a few weeks before the big climate summit Welcomed by the UK, the Prime Minister called on world leaders to be ambitious in their pledges to keep within reach the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 ° C.

Addressing the Major Energy Savings Forum and climate change Friday afternoon, convened by US President Joe Biden, the Prime Minister called on delegates from countries around the world to take ending coal-fired power, switching to electric vehicles and stopping deforestation seriously.

COP26 will be held in Glasgow



Mr. Johnson also explained how the UK will be among the first signatories of the Global Methane Pledge, a US-EU initiative to reduce global methane emissions by 30% by 2030 from levels in the 2020s.

The initiative is expected to be officially launched at COP26 in Glasgow.

Speaking at the forum, the Prime Minister said that “this is the most important period in my opinion now in the history of the planet – because the COP simply has to succeed”.

He added that this “will only happen” if climate summit participants “come to Glasgow armed with commitments that will allow us to keep this 1.5 ° C rise within reach and bring us to net zero. as soon as possible, and hopefully by the middle of the century “.

Mr Johnson continued: “I am very happy to say that the UK will be among the very first to sign the Methane Pledge as it is a microcosm of the challenges we face.”

The Prime Minister said that the G20 currently lacks “the ambition necessary” for the world “to reduce its production of this powerful greenhouse gas”.

Boris Johnson called on world leaders to arrive at climate conference with ‘the ambition’ to force meaningful change



He added: “This is, in a nutshell, what we are facing with the whole climate conundrum.

“We know what’s going to happen if we don’t hit net zero. You heard Joe [Biden] describe the consequences we are already seeing on our planet today.

“We know how to fix it, we know how to do it and we are constantly generating ever more innovative ways to do it. “

Calling on other world leaders to show “the ambition and dedication to bring it all together,” Mr Johnson concluded his remarks by saying: “So let’s show the leadership the world needs, let’s do our duty to others who have less luck than ourselves, and let’s use those 1,000 hours to set a course that will protect our planet, protect humanity, for the next thousand years. “

It comes as the UK prepares to host the big climate conference in late October and early November, where world leaders will meet in person to discuss the climate crisis at a meeting known as the Conference of parties (COP).

The “parties” – the more than 190 countries that have joined the United Nations climate change body (UN) – meet once a year to negotiate on how best to tackle climate change.

UK to sign Global Methane Pledge initiative to reduce global methane emissions by 30% by 2030 from 2020s levels



However, the conference did not take place in 2020 when the pandemic postponed the 26th tranche.

The UK government has said its four main goals for COP26 are: to secure global net zero by mid-century and keep the 1.5 ° C temperature rise limit within reach; adapt to protect communities and natural habitats; mobilize funding; and collaborate to deliver.

Elsewhere on Friday, the Prime Minister held the first meeting of his newly renewed cabinet after a reshuffle took place this week.

He told his new ministerial team: “This is how we are going to respond to the problems of climate change, we are going to create highly skilled and highly paid jobs across the country – because that is what the people of this country want to see.”

“They want to see a government that is totally focused on them, on their quality of life, to help them take advantage of all the opportunities that this incredible country has to offer.

“And it is by working as a team that we will succeed and deliver to the people of this country.”