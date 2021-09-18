Pakistan and Tajikistan agree to promote mutual cooperation in various fields





Pakistan and Tajikistan, building on the previous agreements and given the strong desire of the two countries to further promote mutual cooperation in various fields, have decided to elevate the bilateral relations to the level of a long-term strategic partnership. .

The decision was taken during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two-day official visit (September 15-17) to Tajikistan at the invitation of President Emomali Rahmon.

According to a joint statement released following Imran Khan’s visit, the two leaders had wide-ranging deliberations covering all aspects of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation and regional and international issues of common concern during the one-on-one and delegation. level talks.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also participated in the Jubilee Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on the sidelines of his official visit.

He congratulated President Emomali Rahmon for hosting the Jubilee Summit of the Council of SCO Heads of State and other events in Dushanbe during the SCO Presidency of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The two leaders agreed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan in 2022 in a dignified manner.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the growing and mutually beneficial political, trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

They underlined the importance of following the joint declaration (s) signed previously: the joint declaration “Towards a strategic partnership for regional solidarity” between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan signed July 5, 2017; the Joint Declaration “Strengthening the path towards a strategic partnership for regional solidarity” between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan signed on June 19, 2018; and the Joint Declaration on “Next Steps to Establish a Strategic Partnership for Regional Solidarity and Integration” of June 2, 2021.

They stressed that the strategic partnership aimed at ensuring the security of the two countries, mutual trust, combating current global threats and challenges, strengthening regional stability and expanding political, economic and humanitarian cooperation, would create a lasting basis for the development of long-term relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In this regard, the two leaders further agreed to work towards signing a strategic partnership agreement.

The two leaders paid particular attention to strengthening reliable and constructive high-level contacts, inter-parliamentary relations, defense and security relations between the two countries.

They stressed the importance of expanding mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation, improving investment and business environment between the two countries and mobilizing direct investment, establishing joint ventures , the increase in the volume of bilateral trade and the expansion of the list of basic products.

In this context, they stressed the need to strengthen the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation and decided to hold its next meeting in Islamabad in December 2021.

The two leaders agreed to regularly convene meetings and follow up on decisions of standing economic mechanisms for mutually beneficial cooperation, including the Joint Trade Council of Tajikistan and Pakistan, and joint working groups in multiple fields, in especially the Joint Working Group on Oil and Gas, Joint Working Group on Energy and Infrastructure, Joint Working Group on Education, Science and Technology and Joint Working Group on Tourism at the earliest.

The two leaders appreciated the fourth meeting of the Joint Business Council held on September 16, 2021 in Dushanbe.

They noted with satisfaction the organization of an exhibition of Pakistani products in Tajikistan and the regular holding of the “Made in Pakistan” exhibition in Dushanbe.

In the energy sector, the two leaders noted the need to establish mutually beneficial cooperation in the implementation of energy projects, including the construction of hydropower plants and transmission lines with mutual investments.

They also reiterated their desire to complete the important “CASA-1000” electricity transmission project on time.

The parties expressed their readiness to expand cooperation in the field of transport.

They agreed to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in the transport infrastructure corridors for bilateral trade and transit between the two countries and the creation of favorable conditions for the transport of goods through the territory of the respective countries.

They particularly noted the importance of the construction of railways and highways between Tajikistan and the sea ports of Karachi and Gwadar in Pakistan and the need to integrate Tajikistan into regional transport projects.

The two leaders stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in the industry. To this end, it has been proposed to establish Pakistani companies in the free economic zones of Tajikistan for the final processing of agricultural products, including cotton.

The two leaders paid particular attention to strengthening scientific, technological and cultural cooperation.

The parties noted the need to further expand cooperation in the sectors of health, pharmacy, medicine, natural disaster and emergency management, including through joint ventures in Tajikistan and Pakistan.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the constant development of cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan in the fields of security and defense, and noted the importance of strengthening the ties between the competent authorities of the two countries.

The Tajik side also recognized the importance of Pakistan’s assistance in strengthening its military capacity.

The parties stressed the need to further expand cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, extremism, illegal migration, trafficking in drugs and psychotropic substances, transnational organized crime and other challenges at the bilateral level as well. than within international and regional organizations.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern and agreed to work together to strengthen peace, stability and security in the region, especially in Afghanistan.

In this context, the parties stressed that the importance of stability and socio-economic recovery in Afghanistan is crucial for peace and security in the region.

They reaffirmed the importance of the implementation of regional and international infrastructure projects that would contribute to the sustainable development of the country.

The Prime Minister appreciated the valuable efforts of the Republic of Tajikistan for the organization of the ministerial meeting of the “Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process” in Dushanbe on March 29 and 30, 2021 and the holding of the meeting of the Group. SCO-Afghanistan contact at ministerial level. July 14, 2021.

The Republic of Tajikistan highlighted the constructive role of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the fight against international terrorism in the region and the efforts to support peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Tajik side appreciated Pakistan’s initiative to convene a virtual ministerial conference of six neighboring countries of Afghanistan on September 8, 2021.

The two leaders reaffirmed their determination to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation at the global level and within the framework of regional organizations, including the UN, OIC, SCO and ECO on all matters of mutual interest, including Islamophobia, interfaith harmony, sustainable development, and climate change.

The two sides also welcomed and supported the other’s candidacy for the post of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the terms of 2025-2026 for Pakistan and 2028-2029 for Tajikistan.

The Pakistani Prime Minister supported the initiative of the President of Tajikistan to proclaim 2025 as the International Year of Glacier Preservation and welcomed the adoption of the United Nations General Assembly resolution entitled “United Nations Conference on the global mid-term review of the implementation of the Goals of the International Decade of Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028”.

The two parties have signed memoranda of understanding / agreement in multiple areas, which will provide a favorable legal framework for the promotion of multifaceted cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The leaders acknowledged that the results and agreements reached during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit constitute a step forward in strengthening ties in the development of a long-term strategic partnership between the two countries.

They welcomed the strong confidence existing between the two countries and reaffirmed that the strategic partnership between Tajikistan and Pakistan contributes to promoting stability and security in the region.

The Pakistani Prime Minister thanked the President of Tajikistan and the people of Tajikistan for the warm welcome and gracious hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the official visit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.com.pk/18-Sep-2021/pakistan-tajikistan-agree-to-promote-mutual-cooperation-in-diverse-areas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos