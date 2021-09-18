Politics
Business News | Stock market and stock market news
Speaking to the media after the GST Council meeting in Lucknow, Sitharaman and Bajaj said that although compensation is collected until March 2026, it will be used to repay interest and principal of the total of Rs 2 , 69 lakh crore which the center has borrowed and will borrow in 2020-21 and 2021-22, and transferred to the States.
–
|name
|Price
|Switch
|% variation
|Sbi
|454.10
|-9.60
|-2.07
|Indiabulls Hsg
|228.75
|-13.10
|-5.42
|ntpc
|123.75
|-0.25
|-0.2
|Nhpc
|27.70
|-0.40
|-1.42
YOUR OPINION
Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?
Thank you for voting