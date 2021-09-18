Trump told Pence he ‘picked the wrong man’ to be his vice president after failing to overturn election





Former Vice President Mike Pence was and remains a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, but his failure to overturn the 2020 election results left the former president questioning his choice of running mate.

Trump voraciously pushed Pence to refuse to certify President Joe Biden’s victory and return the results to the States, giving the former president a chance for a second term. Pence has stood firm in the face of pressure from Trump, refusing to do anything other than hear objections and oversee the Congressional process, a move he told Trump about on the morning of the Capitol riot.

Before Trump addressed his supporters at the National Mall on Jan.6, he phoned Pence, who was meeting with Marc Short, his chief of staff, and Greg Jacob, the vice president’s attorney, according to an excerpt from ” Peril ”, a new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, reviewed by Newsweek. Pence told Trump his intention not to interfere with the certification of election results, which Trump said was “not fair.”

“Mike, you can do it. I’m counting on you to do it. If you don’t, I picked the wrong man four years ago,” Trump told Pence, according to the book.

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly told former Vice President Mike Pence that he “picked the wrong man” to be his vice president over the presidential election results. Above, Trump listens to Pence answer questions during the daily coronavirus task force briefing in the White House Rose Garden on April 27, 2020, in Washington, DC Win McNamee / Getty Images

Despite knowing Pence had no plans to send the election results back to the States, Trump continued to pressure his vice president to act. Addressing the crowd around noon on January 6, Trump said he hoped Pence would “do the right thing” because if he does “we’ll win the election.”

“All Vice President Pence has to do is send him back to the States for recertification and we become president and you are the happiest people,” Trump said. “He has the absolute right to do so.

While Trump thought Pence could block Biden from becoming president, the former vice president’s team disagreed. Before January 6, Jacob contacted John Yoo, an attorney who drafted the memos that provided the legal basis for the torture of detainees by the Bush administration during the War on Terror. Yoo, who also served as a clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told Jacob his legal opinion was that Pence had “no discretion left.”

“I feel bad for your boss because he’s going to have an angry employer,” Yoo said, according to an excerpt from “Peril.”

Richard Cullen, Pence’s personal lawyer, agreed with Yoo, as did J. Michael Luttig, a former federal judge.

The Jan.6 issue permeated the relationship between Trump and Pence, and the former president has not forgotten how his vice president let him down. The former president attacked Pence for being partly responsible for turning America into a “socialist nightmare” and why his progress on the southern border was derailed.

On January 6, rioters chanted “Hang Mike Pence” and he continued to be scolded by Trump supporters. He was booed and called a “traitor” at the Faith & Freedom Coalition conference in Orlando, Florida, and he received virtually no support in a straw poll at a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC ), where Trump received overwhelming support.

Despite the public backlash, Pence remained firm in his decision to stay out of the process of Congress to certify the election result, calling it his “duty under the Constitution.” While he and Trump have spoken “on several occasions” since leaving office, Pence said in June that he didn’t think the two “will ever see each other in agreement” on what happened. spent January 6.

