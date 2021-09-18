China, Russia urge Taliban to keep security promises





Russian and Chinese leaders on Friday urged the new Taliban government in Afghanistan to remain peaceful with its neighbors and fight terrorism and drug trafficking.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke via video link at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), an eight-member group that touts itself as an antidote to Western geopolitical domination .

Putin said the organization, which is holding its meeting in Tajikistan, should “use its potential” to “stimulate the new Afghan authorities” to keep their promises to normalize life and bring security to Afghanistan.

The precipitous withdrawal of US-led forces had left “an open Pandora’s box full of problems related to terrorism, drug trafficking, organized crime and, unfortunately, religious extremism,” Putin said.

The partners should work with the new Afghan government, even if it was not representative, added the Russian leader.

Chinese Xi said it was necessary to “encourage Afghanistan to establish a broad and inclusive political framework” and to “resolutely combat all forms of terrorism” and live in peace with its neighbors.

Like Putin, Xi did not attend the summit in the Tajik capital Dushanbe in person, instead addressing the meeting via video link.

Moscow and Beijing have decided to assert themselves as key players in Central Asia, after the precipitous withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan and the takeover of the country by the Taliban.

China shares a 76-kilometer-long border with Afghanistan.

Allied countries of Russia and China were holding a series of meetings in Dushanbe this week.

“Possibility of ending the war”

Tajikistan, host of the summit, was particularly alarmed by the Taliban’s return to power, with strong leader Emomali Rakhmon complaining of a build-up of militant groups along its 1,357-kilometer border with Afghanistan.

Rakhmon at the SCO summit called for “a reliable seat belt around Afghanistan (to prevent) the potential expansion of terrorist groups.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, however, hailed “a rare opportunity to end 40 years of war in Afghanistan,” while urging the Taliban to ensure representation of all ethnic groups in his government.

Moscow has been cautiously optimistic about the Taliban since coming to power last month after a series of lightning attacks across Afghanistan.

Nonetheless, the Kremlin said it was in no rush to recognize the new Afghan authorities and was monitoring compliance with their promises to curb drug trafficking and fight terrorism.

The other founding members of the SCO are the former Soviet states of Central Asia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined the bloc in 2017.

The Dushanbe summit saw SCO members support the future membership of Iran’s longtime observer.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said joining the bloc would have a “significant impact” on Tehran’s cooperation with countries.

Separately, Iran’s foreign ministry said Tehran would host the last four-party ministerial meeting on Afghanistan in October involving Iran, China, Russia and Pakistan.

The Taliban are a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

