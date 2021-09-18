Multi-stakeholder collaboration needed to promote small business: government





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Deputy Director of Public Participation at the Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Welfare (KPPPA), Indra Gunawan called on all parties to jointly encourage small businesses, most of which involve women as actors. Collaboration with several parties, especially the private sector, would promote the development of micro-enterprises. This applies especially since several women play various roles in micro-enterprises. “We know that when we talk about small or very micro-enterprises, especially culinary, there are several women (involved) there, and of course, it is one of our concerns, especially of the government, to continue to support and encourage. more advanced efforts, ”Gunawan noted at a press conference on Friday. According to Gunawan, women’s empowerment aligns with President Joko Widodo’s directive to promote entrepreneurship so that women can contribute to the country’s economy. Related news: Priority of women’s empowerment in the development effort: Minister “One of the President’s priorities or guidelines for us is to encourage entrepreneurship among women, so that they can continue to move forward and contribute more to this nation and this country. As we know from the different types of data, women tend to be involved in small businesses, ”he said. Meanwhile, Gunawan also noted that in 2022, Indonesia will host the G20. He explained that one of the issues to be raised was to encourage entrepreneurial leadership or the ways in which women can be involved in the business world. “There are several questions that we raise and discuss together, including how to engage SMEs in economic recovery in the post-COVID era; while the second is, of course, linked to digitization, ”he noted. “I think the current period is the digital age. Of course, we are optimistic that women will become more literate (digitally), especially in their entrepreneurial endeavors,” he said. Related news: Journalists urged to support women’s empowerment and gender equality

