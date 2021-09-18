“Shock and disbelief”: Imran Khan’s appeal to Jacinda Ardern cannot save Pakistan tour





Anjum Naved / AP

Pakistani Army troops patrol near the Pindi Cricket Stadium where the New Zealand cricket team attends a training session, in Rawalpindi.

Pakistani cricket officials, fans and former players have expressed frustration and anger over New Zealand crickets’ decision to cancel their tour on the day of the opening match.

Pakistani media have widely reported that its prime minister, former cricket legend Imran Khan, called New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to ensure security arrangements for the Black Caps, but to no avail.

NZC issued a statement just after 9:30 p.m. (NZT), when the first ODI in Rawalpindi was due to start.

New Zealand Cricket

Heavy security shadows are on tour in Rawalpindi as they prepare for their first match in Pakistan since 2003.

Following an escalation in levels of threat from the New Zealand government to Pakistan and advice from NZC security advisers on the ground, it was decided that the Black Caps would not continue the tour.

READ MORE: * Black Caps vs Pakistan Tour Abandoned Due to Government Security Alert * Armored Buses, Police Shield Armed with Martin Guptill Guns and Black Caps on Their First Pakistan Tour Tour 18 * Black Caps Pakistan tour to undergo safety reassessment as players voice concerns

ESPNCricinfo quoted an anonymous Pakistan Cricket Board official: We are still in shock and in disbelief at what happened.

It is astounding that the NZC has not told us anything, that no information has been shared with us on any threat. Until earlier today, we believed the atmosphere among the New Zealand players was good and that they were ready to play.

We were confident in all cases that we had the security protocols in place to ensure that this visit would go smoothly.

Anjum Naved / AP

Pakistani police officers stand guard as a convoy carrying the New Zealand cricket team enters the Pindi Cricket Stadium for a training session in Rawalpindi.

NZC declined to comment on details of the security threat or updated arrangements for the departing squad. There are 21 New Zealand cricketers on the tour which was scheduled for three ODIs and five Twenty20 internationals in Rawapindi and Lahore.

Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told a press conference that the security threat was a conspiracy, an attempt to undermine our efforts for peace in the region. He would not say which country is responsible for it.

The Dawn news site reported that Ahmed said the security of the New Zealand team was in charge. [Australian Reg Dickason] spoke to government officials in the morning and informed them of a threat. When officials asked for more details, New Zealand security did not have any, he added.

Anjum Naved / AP

New Zealand cricketers, left, and Pakistani cricketers attend a training session at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

When Imran Khan contacted Ardern, she told him that the New Zealand government had received reports that the team could be attacked when they left to go to the stadium, Ahmed added.

It is their decision. We had deployed heavy security for the team. Pakistan is a promoter of world peace. And this tour was called off by a conspiracy. It’s their [New Zealands] problem and what they decide, Dawn quoted as saying.

Pakistani captain Babar Azam posted on Twitter: Extremely disappointed at the brutal postponement of the series, which could have brought smiles back to millions of Pakistani cricket fans. I have full confidence in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies.

There was anger from some former top players, with Shoaib Akhtar calling it an unnecessary and unwarranted decision to abandon the tour.

New Zealand just killed Pakistani cricket, he posted on Twitter.

Shahid Afridi tweeted: On a HOAX threat, you canceled the tour despite all assurances !! Black Caps do you understand the IMPACT of your decision?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://i.stuff.co.nz/sport/cricket/black-caps/126423895/shock-and-disbelief-call-from-imran-khan-to-jacinda-ardern-cant-save-pakistan-tour The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos