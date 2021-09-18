Politics
‘This House of Peace’: Boris Johnson Celebrates 100 Years of Prime Ministers Using Ladies | UK News
The six men and women who have served as British prime ministers seldom mix, except on solemn occasions such as funerals and Remembrance Sunday.
The dinner to mark a century of prime ministers living in Checkers this weekend won’t be the joyous joint celebration the mansion administrators were hoping for.
Four of the living prime ministers – David Cameron, Gordon brown, Tony Blair and Sir John Major – declined their invitations, invoking previous commitments.
That just leaves Boris Johnson and Therese May to glare at each other. The last time the two met was in 2018 for the Checkers cabinet summit on negotiations with the EU.
Mr Johnson – then Minister of Foreign Affairs – resigned shortly after, with David Davies, ultimately helping to make Ms. May’s resignation.
Whatever the tensions between them, all prime ministers have come to love the country house that goes with the job.
The story
“This house of peace” was first given to the nation after World War I by Lord Lees, one of Lloyd George’s ministers, and his wealthy American wife explicitly for “the rest and recreation of his prime ministers “.
For years, Checkers has been used for this – relaxation with its tennis court, rolling fields and swimming pool and for the private entertainment of pals and political allies.
Passionate artist Winston Churchill is said to have used his brushes to “enhance” the depiction of a mouse on an oil painting by Rubens hanging on the paneled walls.
Margaret Thatcher usually spent Christmas there and liked to take advantage of visits to what she called “Checkers Church” for impromptu sound clips.
Mr Blair had to get special permission from administrators to use the house for work: a TV interview after Labor accepted a £ 1million donation from Formula 1.
Foreign leaders
An invitation to Checkers has become the highest honor the Prime Minister can bestow on visiting foreign leaders.
Mr. Blair had intimate talks with President Bill Clinton and his successor George W Bush.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel loved the Buckinghamshire countryside so much that she asked for a return visit. She then went for a walk with Mr Cameron who ended up having to help the Chancellor through a barbed wire fence.
President Xi Jinping took a pint from the nearby Plow pub and joked about his purchase.
After another long Sunday lunch at the inn, Mr Cameron’s chillaxing motorcade swept through leaving his young daughter Nancy behind.
Sir John is often recounted how, when he showed up with Boris Yeltsin before opening time, the owner refused to believe that the Russian president was knocking on the door.
Ms. May did her best to maintain decorum when she entertained the unpredictable Donald Trump in the house and in the garden.
Funding
The taxpayer contributes £ 916,000 per year to the maintenance of Checkers and is mainly made up of members of the armed forces.
But the prime minister has to pay for food, drink and entertainment himself. Some of them, including Mr Johnson, have complained about the cost of playing the host.
Yet most prime ministers and their wives consider ladies one of the best perks of the job. Sir John’s wife Norma even wrote a book about it.
Her husband is not going but Dame Norma will be at the centennial dinner – perhaps ready to remind Mr Johnson and Mrs May that Checkers is meant to be a house of peace.
