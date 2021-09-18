Connect with us

‘This House of Peace’: Boris Johnson Celebrates 100 Years of Prime Ministers Using Ladies | UK News

The six men and women who have served as British prime ministers seldom mix, except on solemn occasions such as funerals and Remembrance Sunday.

The dinner to mark a century of prime ministers living in Checkers this weekend won’t be the joyous joint celebration the mansion administrators were hoping for.

Four of the living prime ministers – David Cameron, Gordon brown, Tony Blair and Sir John Major – declined their invitations, invoking previous commitments.

2018: Cabinet members meet at Checkers, the Prime Minister's official country residence near Ellesborough in Buckinghamshire. Theresa May was fighting to keep her cabinet together ahead of a Brexit showdown when she retired to the countryside.
Picture:
Cabinet meetings sometimes take place at home
Theresa May welcomes Cabinet to Checkers, with then Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in the foreground
Picture:
Theresa May hosting the cabinet at Checkers, with then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in the foreground

That just leaves Boris Johnson and Therese May to glare at each other. The last time the two met was in 2018 for the Checkers cabinet summit on negotiations with the EU.

Mr Johnson – then Minister of Foreign Affairs – resigned shortly after, with David Davies, ultimately helping to make Ms. May’s resignation.

Whatever the tensions between them, all prime ministers have come to love the country house that goes with the job.

The house is nestled in the Buckinghamshire countryside
Picture:
The house is nestled in the Buckinghamshire countryside

The story

“This house of peace” was first given to the nation after World War I by Lord Lees, one of Lloyd George’s ministers, and his wealthy American wife explicitly for “the rest and recreation of his prime ministers “.

For years, Checkers has been used for this – relaxation with its tennis court, rolling fields and swimming pool and for the private entertainment of pals and political allies.

Passionate artist Winston Churchill is said to have used his brushes to “enhance” the depiction of a mouse on an oil painting by Rubens hanging on the paneled walls.

Margaret Thatcher usually spent Christmas there and liked to take advantage of visits to what she called “Checkers Church” for impromptu sound clips.

Mr Blair had to get special permission from administrators to use the house for work: a TV interview after Labor accepted a £ 1million donation from Formula 1.

1923: Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin at Checkers, the official national seat of Prime Ministers.
Picture:
1923: Stanley Baldwin at the Ladies
1974: The Prime Minister, staying in Checkers on the eve of the start of his electoral campaign, walks along a country lane with his son Robin, his daughter-in-law Joy and his wife Mary.
Picture:
1974: Harold Wilson with his son Robin, his stepdaughter Joy and his wife Mary
1982: PA NEWS PHOTO JANUARY 1982 MARK THATCHER MEETS HIS PARENTS AT CHECKERS, THE PREMIER'S RESIDENCE IN BUCKINGHAMSHIRE. IT WAS MISSED FOR SIX DAYS IN THE SAHARA DURING THE RALLYE DE PARIS, DAKAR. 8/25/04: Mark Thatcher - who, according to South African media reports, was arrested by South African police on allegations that he was involved in a planned coup in Equatorial Guinea.
Picture:
1982: Mrs. Thatcher with her son Mark and her husband Denis
1997: Prime Minister Tony Blair in the grounds of his country residence, Checkers, today (Saturday) where he greeted the announcement of the IRA ceasefire, saying he hoped it would would herald a future without violence or hatred.
Picture:
1997: Tony Blair inside the Buckinghamshire House
2007: British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, right, with his Italian counterpart Romano Prodi at Brown's official country residence, Checkers, near Wendover, north London.
Picture:
2007: Gordon Brown shortly after taking office
2010: Prime Minister David Cameron speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Checkers in Buckinghamshire.
Picture:
2010: Mr. Cameron during his first term as Prime Minister
2017: Photo: AP British Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement after a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Checkers near Wendover in Buckinghamshire, England on Friday April 28, 2017 (AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth, swimming pool)
Picture:
2017: Ms. May speaking at home. Photo: AP
2021: Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a meeting with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in Checkers, the country home of the incumbent British Prime Minister, in Buckinghamshire. Picture date: Wednesday July 28, 2021.
Picture:
2021: Mr Johnson hosts dinner this weekend

Foreign leaders

An invitation to Checkers has become the highest honor the Prime Minister can bestow on visiting foreign leaders.

Mr. Blair had intimate talks with President Bill Clinton and his successor George W Bush.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel loved the Buckinghamshire countryside so much that she asked for a return visit. She then went for a walk with Mr Cameron who ended up having to help the Chancellor through a barbed wire fence.

President Xi Jinping took a pint from the nearby Plow pub and joked about his purchase.

After another long Sunday lunch at the inn, Mr Cameron’s chillaxing motorcade swept through leaving his young daughter Nancy behind.

Sir John is often recounted how, when he showed up with Boris Yeltsin before opening time, the owner refused to believe that the Russian president was knocking on the door.

Ms. May did her best to maintain decorum when she entertained the unpredictable Donald Trump in the house and in the garden.

1959: United States President Dwight D. Eisenhower is pictured with Harold Macmillan inside Checkers, the British Prime Minister's official country residence in Buckinghamshire.
Picture:
1959: President Dwight D Eisenhower, left, with Harold Macmillan
1969: PA NEWS PHOTO 24/2/69 US PRESIDENT RICHARD NIXON (LEFT) WITH BRITISH PRIME MINISTER HAROLD WILSON AT CHECKS. * 9/25/03: Files released by the Public Record Office reveal the immense detail the British government has entered in anticipation of Nixon's visit. Agendas detailing the topics for discussion were set and reworked over and over again until agreement was reached on both sides of the Atlantic.
Picture:
1969: Harold Wilson, right, with US President Richard Nixon
Prime Minister Palistani Benazir Bhutto and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in a rose garden in Checkers.
Picture:
1989: Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and Mrs. Thatcher in a rose garden in Checkers
1994: British Prime Minister John Major checks his watch as US President Bill Clinton addresses the media in Checkers, Buckinghamshire.
Picture:
1994: Mr. Major checks his watch as US President Bill Clinton addresses the media gathered at Checkers
President Xi Jinping and David Cameron at the Plow pub
Picture:
2015: President Xi Jinping and Mr. Cameron at the Plow pub
Ms. May greeted President Trump at home
Picture:
2018: Ms. May welcomed President Donald Trump to her home
Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at Checkers, the country home of the incumbent British Prime Minister, in Buckinghamshire. Picture date: Wednesday July 28, 2021.
Picture:
Mr Johnson met Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at Checkers in July

Funding

The taxpayer contributes £ 916,000 per year to the maintenance of Checkers and is mainly made up of members of the armed forces.

But the prime minister has to pay for food, drink and entertainment himself. Some of them, including Mr Johnson, have complained about the cost of playing the host.

Yet most prime ministers and their wives consider ladies one of the best perks of the job. Sir John’s wife Norma even wrote a book about it.

Dame Norma Major wrote a book on ladies
Picture:
Dame Norma Major wrote a book on ladies

Her husband is not going but Dame Norma will be at the centennial dinner – perhaps ready to remind Mr Johnson and Mrs May that Checkers is meant to be a house of peace.

