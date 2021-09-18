Connectivity is the new battleground

Most predictions about the future of technology age badly, but even the least premonitory of them can tell us a lot about the present. If a single statement could capture the mixture of Western pride and techno-utopia that marked the dawn of the 21st century, it was a remark by US President Bill Clinton in March 2000. The Beijing regime has tried to crack down on Internet. , he said. Good luck! It’s a bit like trying to nail Jello to the wall.

Clinton reflected a widespread faith on the Internet as an unstoppable force that would frustrate, and possibly threaten, the power of authoritarian regimes to limit the lives of their peoples. Inform that faith was a broader belief among Western leaders that globalization would make countries and peoples more alike, and therefore less likely to come into conflict. In China, it was assumed, a growing educated middle class with unprecedented access to the rest of the world would become less and less tolerant of the stultifying atmosphere at home. And by connecting Beijing to the global system through trade and supply chains, the war could become irrational.

Two decades later, the Jello is firmly stuck to that wall. The Chinese Communist Party has not been swept away by the Internet. Instead, he used digital technologies to tighten his grip by building a vast surveillance state, developing new cyber weapons, and creating a parallel internet closed to larger Western platforms and heavily censored by the party. China’s rise in wealth and its growing integration into global networks have coincided with a period of acute tensions in its relationship with the United States, which now openly identifies a rising China as its most pressing challenge. The balance of power between Washington and Beijing has changed; China’s growth has made it an economic and military competitor, and it is increasingly willing to exhibit its new weight in the world. The idea of ​​war preoccupies the planners of the two capitals.

We have always known that coming together can be both a source of understanding and a cause of division. The question of whether interdependence is a guarantee of peace has been debated for centuries. In a thought-provoking new book, The Age of Unpeace, Mark Leonard goes one step further and argues that connectivity itself is what separates people. It gives people the opportunity to come into conflict; reasons to fight; and many weapons with which to inflict harm, he writes.

Globalization gives states more opportunities to meddle in each other’s affairs. Leonardo, the director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, observes that proximity, whether through migration, commerce or the Internet, allows people to compare themselves to others, to feel envy, to have envy to compete. The digital tools and algorithms they use fuel resentment and bring out the competitive side of people while taking away some of their human power by breaking them down into disaggregated data points. Connectivity increasingly makes people feel that the world is out of their control, he writes.

The great conventional wars between states have practically disappeared. Nuclear weapons make the price too high. What has taken their place, Leonard argues, are connectivity conflicts, which are less expensive, more efficient and now much more prevalent. In these conflicts, the weapons are the tools of the globalized digital economy Internet, border controls, supply chains, migration, the financial system. China is buying loyalty and influence by building infrastructure around the world. The United States’ weapons of choice against Iran have been sanctions and cyber attacks.

When Turkey shot down a Russian jet that entered its airspace at the Syrian border in 2015, Vladimir Putin responded not with a missile but with a ban on imports of fruit and vegetables from Turkey, l ‘tie-up of package holiday flights to Turkey and a break on the country’s visa-free travel regime. The package cost Turkey around $ 14 billion to $ 15 billion. Its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was forced to apologize and seek to restore relations. But this is also how Erdogan conducts his battles. He used the threat of a wave of refugees by arming migration to get the EU to strike a deal that brought Turkey $ 6 billion and relaxed visa rules. In years to come, major geopolitical hotspots will be less likely to relate to control of land and sea, Leonard writes. Instead, they will focus on migration pacts, offshore financial centers, fake news factories, state aid, computer chips, investment protection and currency wars.

Globalization will not be reversed. Cutting the ties that unite modern states cannot be done without renouncing some of the greatest advances in human history. But connectivity must be managed. Because if not, if Leonard is right, then every trade deal or new technology that brings people together will also make the world more dangerous, leaving us in an era of perpetual conflict, not officially at war but never at peace, in which no one is. can remember the origin of our disagreements.