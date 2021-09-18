MEF Participant, Jokowi Expresses Indonesia’s Commitment to Respond to Emergencies





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said Indonesia is committed to helping address emergencies in the energy sector by suppressing the pace of climate change. This was expressed by Jokowi during a speech at the 2021 meeting of the Major Economies on Energy and Climate (MEF) Forum which was held virtually on Friday (9/17). The conference was initiated by United States (US) President Joe Biden and brought together 10 countries around the world. The aim is to bring together the cooperation of the main countries to achieve the objectives of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) meeting in Glasgow in November. According to Jokowi, one of Indonesia’s commitments to tackle climate change is to initiate a transformation towards new and renewable energies. Indonesia also accelerated an economy based on green technologies in August 2021. “We have devised a strategy to switch power plants from coal to new renewable energies, by accelerating the development of new renewable energy infrastructures supported by the implementation of energy efficiency, by increasing the use of biofuels, and develop the ecosystem of the electric vehicle industry, ”Jokowi said. Indonesia, he continued, has targeted carbon neutrality (Net zero) in 2060 with a pilot area under development. This includes the construction of the Green Industrial Park in North Kalimantan covering an area of ​​20,000 hectares which is expected to be the largest in the world.

On the energy transition, Jokowi said a global partnership is needed. Indeed, the energy transition of developing countries requires affordable financing and technology. It has also opened cooperation and investment opportunities for the development of biofuels, lithium battery industry and electric vehicles. “And the technology” carbon capture and storage, hydrogen energy, green industrial zones and the Indonesian carbon market, ”he said. The Head of State also expressed his support for the Global Methane Pledge or joint action commitment aimed at reducing global methane emissions by 30% by 2030. According to him, the Global Methane Pledge can be an impetus to strengthen partnerships by supporting the capacity of developing countries. “The reduction in methane emissions has been included in Indonesia’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC),” he said.

