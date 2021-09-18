Covid-19 hits cross 22 million mark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday





India administered more than 22 million doses of the Covid vaccine in a single day on Friday, setting a new record for daily vaccinations in the country. The milestone was taken on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya described the achievement as a birthday present on behalf of health workers and citizens in Modi. Mandaviya raised his fists in the air and said, “We did it.” He was visiting the Covid vaccination site at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where he distributed sweets to health workers and other staff and congratulated them on the historic vaccination. States led by the Bharatiya Janata party, including Bihar, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, have delivered the maximum blows. The significant increase in the number of daily vaccinations, which had so far exceeded the 10 million mark a few times, has also improved India’s overall immunization coverage. The CoWIN website also highlighted a tracker showing vaccine delivery in real time. The share of fully vaccinated people among the eligible population now stands at 21%, up from 20% a day earlier. About 63% of the population over 18 has so far received a single dose. Commercial standardThe institute’s analysis showed that of Friday’s 20 million doses, nearly 40 percent were second doses and the remaining 60 percent were first doses. Average daily vaccinations are also up for the month of September to over 8 million daily doses. That number was around 6 million average daily doses per day in August. The government has urged people to make sure they are fully immunized, especially before the next holiday season. While the weekly test positivity rate in India is 1.97 percent, the daily positivity rate as Friday morning was higher at 2.25 percent. Thirty-two districts in India still report a weekly positivity rate of between five and ten percent and 34 districts report more than 10 percent weekly positivity. So far, ten Indian states, including Kerala, which contributes the most to the number of active cases in the country, have vaccinated more than 85% of their eligible population with a single dose of the Covid vaccine.

