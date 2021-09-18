Regional powers at top call on US to fund Afghan aid





A member of the Taliban security forces stands guard among crowds of passers-by on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 4, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer

MOSCOW, Sept. 17 (Reuters) – Russia, China, Pakistan and other states in the region on Friday called on the United States to engage with the Taliban and fund aid to Afghanistan, while by urging the former insurgents to cede power to a more inclusive government. .

The fate of Afghanistan dominated a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, established 20 years ago as a discussion workshop for Russia, China and the former Soviet states in Central Asia, but which recently expanded into a bloc with broader regional ambitions. India and Pakistan joined in 2017, and Iran joined on Friday.

Group leaders said it was the responsibility of the West in general and the United States in particular to help avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan, where Western aid backed the Taliban-won government. last month.

“The bulk of the expenses related to the post-conflict reconstruction of Afghanistan should be borne by the United States and the NATO countries which are directly responsible for the serious consequences of their prolonged presence in the country,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He called on Washington to unfreeze the assets of the Afghan central bank, stranded since the Taliban takeover, saying that without access to funds, the new Afghan rulers would be tempted to turn to drug and arms trafficking.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, without naming the United States by name, said that “certain countries” should assume their responsibilities for the future development of Afghanistan, having been “the instigators” of the situation.

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s prime minister who has the closest ties to the Taliban of all neighbors, said the priority was “to avoid a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.” We must remember that the previous government depended heavily on foreign aid and its withdrawal. could lead to an economic collapse. “

However, leaders were also cautious of the new Afghan interim cabinet, made up almost exclusively of ethnic Pashtuns.

The main base of support for the Taliban, the Pashtuns represent less than half of the Afghan population. Most of the other major ethnic groups have strong linguistic and ethnic ties with members of the Shanghai Organization such as Iran, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Khan of Pakistan said the Taliban should create an “inclusive political structure” representing all ethnic groups and prevent Afghan soil from being used for international activism.

Putin noted that the new government was only provisional. “You can’t call him representative or inclusive, because we don’t see representatives of other ethnic groups there. But we think we have to work with him.”

Report by Nazarali Pirnazarov; Additional reporting by Charlotte Greenfield in Islamabad; Writing by Olzhas Asezov Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/regional-powers-summit-demand-us-fund-afghan-aid-2021-09-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos