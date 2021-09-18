New study reveals role of high-level government in Uyghur internment camps in China

China’s major political, legislative and advisory bodies were closely involved in the creation of the Xinjiang “Re-education Campaign” which sent some 1.8 million Uyghurs to detention camps and raised charges of genocide against Beijing, according to a new report from an expert leader on the camp system.

German researcher Adrian Zenz – whose previous work documented the existence and scope of the four-year internment camp system, as well as the motivation behind it – draws on reports from the central government and previously un-analyzed state media to link the program to the highest echelons. of power in Beijing.

The documents on the drafting and approval of legislation in 2017 to set up the campaign to intern Uyghurs in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region demonstrate “that the framing of the campaign to deextremize Xinjiang through re-education has been undertaken. with the direct knowledge of the most important personalities of China. powerful political, legislative and advisory bodies, ”the report says.

The “XUAR de-extremization regulation” was led by three important organs of the party-state: Zenz writes.

Two of the three institutions report directly to third- and fourth-tier members of the Communist Party of China’s highest decision-making body, the Politburo Standing Committee, men who are inferior only to CPC leader and state president Xi Jinping and the Communist Party. Premier Li Keqiang, said the report, released online Tuesday by the Jamestown Foundation, a Washington think tank.

A 2019 speech by XUAR Governor Shohrat Zakir stating that the re-education campaign was successful after some inmates were released and credited Xi with “injecting a strong boost to work in Xinjiang,” the report notes.

“Secretary-General Xi Jinping has personally visited Xinjiang to inspect and guide the work, chaired many meetings to study the work of Xinjiang, delivered a series of important speeches and issued a series of important instructions,” said Zakir in official documents.

“Xi’s inner circle”

“This effectively involves Xi’s inner circle of power in the Xinjiang atrocities,” Zenz writes in the report titled “Evidence of the Chinese Central Government’s Knowledge and Involvement in the Xinjiang Re-education Internment Campaign.” .

“Such a direct link between the legal regulations that underpin and justify the re-education campaign and the central government is rare and has so far escaped wider attention outside of China,” writes Zenz, senior researcher in Chinese studies at the Memorial to the Victims of Communism. Foundation in Washington.

Zenz says documents showing “specific and immediate involvement of central government institutions” may inspire re-examination of the role of Chen Quanguo, Communist Party leader in Xinjiang, who is seen as the architect of the crackdown on Uyghurs . Prior to taking the top post in Xinjiang in August 2016, Chen implemented strict surveillance and imprisonment policies in Tibet.

“Given Chen’s vast expertise in his previous work to suppress a major reluctant ethnic group in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), researchers, including this author, previously speculated that Chen could both be the author. and implemented the re-education internment campaign, ”writes Zenz.

Chen, he notes, has become the highest Chinese official to be sanctioned by the US government for human rights violations against Uyghurs and other minorities in XUAR, “but other central government figures have escaped. to such designations “.

Zenz presented his latest report at the second session of the Uyghur court in London last weekend, a panel to examine whether China’s treatment of its Uyghurs and other Turkish Muslims constitutes genocide. The panel, which has no authority to enforce its decision expected in December, has been repeatedly attacked in Chinese state media.

The new report is the latest in a series of his studies on Chinese measures to control and assimilate XUAR’s 12 million Uyghurs. Based on a careful reading of government documents and academic and political debates, Zenz’s research formed the basis of genocide accusations against Beijing made by several Western governments and legislatures, including the United States.

Her previous studies examine the Chinese internment camps in the XUAR, the forced sterilization of Uyghur women detained, efforts to reduce population growth in the region, birth control and population transfer policies, and “strategy Chinese government’s population optimization ‘to dilute the Uyghur majority in southern Xinjiang by increasing the proportion of Han Chinese.

The “Wall of the Disappeared” displays dozens of photos of Uyghurs reported missing or suspected of being held in Chinese-run camps in Xinjiang, China, at an exhibition in front of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, September 16, 2021 . Credit: Reuters

“Wall of the Missing”

Chinese officials and state media vilified Zenz for his research, calling him an “anti-Chinese crook” and “bogus scholar with a bankrupt reputation”, and accusing him of “fabricating lies related to Xinjiang to smear and attack China “.

The government did not have an immediate response to Zenz’s latest report. But on September 9, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press conference that the researcher had “made the absurd accusations of” forced sterilization “and” genocide “in Xinjiang in his so-called reports “without” being unable to present any solid evidence. “

In March, Zenz was one of 10 Europeans and four entities hit by travel and other sanctions from China in response to sanctions imposed by the European Union on XUAR officials for abuses against Uyghurs.

In a speech at the Central Ethnic Affairs Conference in Beijing in late August that raised fears of harsher policies, Xi called on minority ethnic groups to put the nation’s interests first.

“[We] should hold the ground of ideology. [We] should actively and regularly tackle ideological issues involving ethnic factors and continue to eradicate poisonous thoughts of ethnic separatism and religious extremism, ”Xi said as quoted by the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

China has justified the use of re-education camps in the XUAR as a means of preventing religious extremism and terrorism among predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other Turkish peoples.

On Thursday, a US-funded exhibition titled “Uyghur Voices: Human Rights Exhibition” opened outside the UN in Geneva, highlighting alleged human rights violations committed by the United Nations. Chinese government against the Uyghurs and others in the XUAR.

The exhibition focuses on internment camps, gender-based violence, forced labor and family separation and features a “Wall of the Missing” with images of Uyghurs reported missing and suspected of being held in the camps.

The exhibit will later travel to Brussels and Berlin, according to the World Uyghur Congress, a Germany-based Uyghur advocacy group that has partnered with U.S. missions and embassies in the three cities to organize the events.

“China has tried to cover up the Uyghur genocide in East Turkestan by any means possible, one of which is to have exhibitions at the UN,” said WUC chairman Dolkun Isa.

“We at the Uyghur World Congress aim to counter China’s propaganda and disinformation campaign at the UN by holding our own exhibitions with facts and truth about Chinese atrocities,” said Isa, whose mother is died at the age of 78 in an internment camp in Xinjiang in May 2018 after serving her sentence. one year for “religious extremism”.

Reported and translated by Alim Seytoff for RFA’s Uyghur service. Written in English by Roseanne Gerin.