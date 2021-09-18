Activists in Ojol Surati Jokowi via the ‘KPK Darurat’ office

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

Indonesian Trade Union Alliance Congress activist (JOB) until the online motorcycle taxi driver (ojol) sends a letter to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) through the Corruption Eradication Emergency Office.

KASBI General Secretary Sunarno revealed that the problems faced by 57 KPK employees concerned KASBI as they involved the survival of the employees and their families.

Sunarno considered firing dozens of KPK employees who were reported to have failed the National Insight Test (TWK) similar to the termination of employment (PHK) that workers often received, especially during the pandemic. of Covid-19.

“For us, this is very detrimental to the continuity of our friends’ work, including how in the future their families will live a life without work. It is our concern at the KASBI confederation related to the unilateral dismissals carried out by our own government with wacky reasons not to pass the TWK, ”Sunarno said outside KPK Building Lot C1, Jakarta, Friday (9/17).

He considered that the 57 employees of KPK who had been dismissed had the same fate as the workers who worked in the factories. However, he understands that there are different situations where the dismissal of KPK employees is for certain reasons.

“For coworkers, they can be unilaterally fired on the grounds that the business is in decline, but for KPK colleagues it is clearly different, there are other motives,” Sunarno said.

“We have seen that these comrades did not pass the test or let us say that they were dismissed, it is not only the dismissals, that is to say that it is linked to the continuity or the certainty of their guarantees of work, but beyond that there are situations that we consider complicated, which are difficult to resolve, including by us the small community, especially in the unions, “he continued.

In his letter to Jokowi, Sunarno stressed that he would support 57 KPK employees so that they can continue working at the KPK.

“We from the KASBI confederation declare that we support the struggle of 57 comrades to stay in the KPK and carry out their daily activities as they should,” he said.

Lamin, an Ojol driver, expressed his desire to write a letter that would be sent to the president as it was facilitated by the Emergency Corruption Eradication Office. He admitted that he had not followed the issue of the change in status of KPK employees.

In the letter, he asked Jokowi to pay more attention to the little people.

“I was passing by, these ladies and gentlemen said ‘Do you want to write something to the president or not?’ Yes i think people want reveal something to the head of state, to have this chance alone, ”said Lamin.

“I just wrote that ‘please, Mr. President, watch out for the many high ranking officials who do not pay attention to the people below,” “he continued.

In addition, there was also a group of ondel-ondel buskers who wrote letters. At first, they only sang around people who were in the Emergency Corruption Eradication Office.

After receiving an explanation of the emergency office’s purpose of eradicating corruption, one of them expressed his desire to write a letter.

“If I agree with the letter to the President, I am free!” he said.

The Emergency Office for the Eradication of Corruption started operating this afternoon, Friday (9/17). This emergency office serves to meet the aspirations of the community regarding the eradication of corruption.

