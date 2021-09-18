Three terrorist groups still use Afghan territory against Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and President Emamoli Rahmon addressing the joint press conference in Qasr-e-Millat, Dushanbe, September 17, 2021. PID Pakistan and Tajikistan want the issue of the valley of the Panjshir be resolved through talks, Prime Minister Imran Khan said. Peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of the whole region, the prime minister said. Pakistan and Tajikistan express their willingness to expand their cooperation in transport.

DUSHANBE: Three terrorist organizations are still operating in Afghanistan against Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday after the Taliban assured Afghan soil would not be used against any state.

Speaking today at a joint press conference with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rehman in Dushanbe, the prime minister said he would try to convince the Afghan Taliban as there were concerns about the situation in Panjshir.

He added that Pakistan and Tajikistan wanted the problem in the valley to be resolved through talks. On the other hand, President Emomali Rehman said he will use his influence to bring the Tajik leadership of Afghanistan to the negotiating table to resolve their differences peacefully.

The Prime Minister said that peace in Afghanistan is in the interest not only of Pakistan and Tajikistan, but also of the whole region.

Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to strengthen ties

The two leaders also had wide-ranging deliberations covering all aspects of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation and regional and international issues of common concern during face-to-face talks and at the delegation level.

Pakistan and Tajikistan said they were ready to expand cooperation in transport, according to a joint statement released after the two leaders met.

“They agreed to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in the transport infrastructure corridors for bilateral trade and transit between the two countries and to create favorable conditions for the transport of goods through the territory of the respective countries,” said the press release.

“They particularly noted the importance of the construction of railways and highways from Tajikistan to the seaports of Karachi and Gwadar in Pakistan and the need to integrate Tajikistan into regional transport projects,” he said. he adds.

The two leaders agreed to convene the meetings regularly and follow the decisions of the permanent economic mechanisms for mutually beneficial cooperation at the earliest, the statement added.

“The two leaders paid special attention to strengthening scientific, technological and cultural cooperation. The parties noted the need to further expand cooperation in the sectors of health, pharmacy, medicine, natural disaster and emergency management, including through joint ventures in Tajikistan and Pakistan. “

The leaders acknowledged that the results and agreements reached during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit constitute a step forward in strengthening ties and developing a long-term strategic partnership between the two countries, the statement said. .

“They praised the strong confidence existing between the two countries and reaffirmed that the strategic partnership between Tajikistan and Pakistan was helping to promote stability and security in the region,” the statement added.

