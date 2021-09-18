Cake, cutting, rangoli marks the celebrations of Gujarat BJP – The New Indian Express





Through PTI AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat BJP celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday on Friday with several programs as part of its “sewa and samarpan” campaign. Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil unveiled a 71-foot cutout made of vinyl sheets of the Prime Minister in Radhanpur in Mehsana, with one of the organizers, Pintu Patel of the Rajdhani Foundation, declaring that 171 couples will pray to Lord Ram for the Long Life of the PM and the Corona Warriors will be congratulated at an event later in the evening. ALSO READ | Daily Vaccination Campaign Reaches 2 Croreon PM Modi Anniversary Milestone Paatil also unveiled a 71-foot-long PM rangoli in a shopping mall in Vadodara, while a 182-meter-long cake was baked and distributed among the poor and disabled (PwD) at the same venue. arenarendramodi 71. #HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/KyJQIVygt7 CR Paatil (@CRPaatil) September 17, 2021 He opened an exhibition depicting important events in the life and work of Prime Minister Modi at the party’s headquarters in Gandhinagar, while a similar exhibition was opened at Lake Kankaria by BJP National President Yuva Morcha, Tejasvi Surya. Paatil said the Gujarat BJP will plant 71 lakh trees over the next few days and distribute 71 lakh pounds to needy students.

